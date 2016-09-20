French police have arrested eight new suspects in connection with the Nice attack.

The Paris prosecutors' office said they are all linked to Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, the Tunisian Isis supporter who carried out the massacre.

He drove a lorry into crowds of people celebrating Bastille Day in the Riviera city on 14 July, killing 84 people and injuring more than 400 others before being shot dead. Two more victims have subsequently died in hospital.

Security Stepped Up Across France Following Nice Attack

The eight men, who are Tunisian and French, were arrested on Monday in France's Alpes-Maritimes region and remain in custody.

The arrests came as French and Belgian prosecutors continue investigations into the Paris and Brussels attacks, which were carried out by linked cells of Isis militants.

Belgium's federal prosecutor extended the custody of three suspects last week - Yasin A, Rabah M and Abderrahmane A, who were all arrested in connection with a foiled terror plot by Reda Kriket.

Both countries have been on a high state of alert since the 13 November attacks, were Isis militants armed with Kalashnikovs and suicide vests killed 130 people at Paris landmarks, restaurants and the Bataclan concert hall.

In pictures: Bastille Day Nice attack







30 show all In pictures: Bastille Day Nice attack

























































1/30 A man reacts near bouquets of flowers near the scene where a truck ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores and injuring more who were celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday in Nice Reuters

2/30 A woman arrives with a toy and a bouquet of flowers as people pay tribute near the scene where a truck ran into a crowd in Nice Reuters

3/30 A woman reacts as she places flowers in front of the memorial set on the 'Promenade des Anglais' where the truck crashed into the crowd during the Bastille Day celebrations in Nice EPA

4/30 People gather to view the floral tributes near the site of the truck attack in the French resort city of Nice AP

5/30 A man reacts near bouquets of flowers as people pay tribute near the scene where a truck ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores and injuring more who were celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday, in Nice Reuters

6/30 Floral tributes are laid out near the site of the truck attack in the French resort city of Nice AP

7/30 A child's toy is placed among the floral tributes laid out near the site of the truck attack in the French resort city of Nice AP

8/30 Investigators continue at the scene near the heavy truck that ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores who were celebrating the Bastille Day in Nice Reuters

9/30 Crime scene investigators work on the 'Promenade des Anglais' after the truck crashed into the crowd during the Bastille Day celebrations in Nice EPA

10/30 A forensic expert examines dead bodies covered with a blue sheet on the Promenade des Anglais seafront in the French Riviera city of Nice Getty Images

11/30 A forensic expert evacuates a dead body on the Promenade des Anglais seafront in the French Riviera city of Nice, after a gunman smashed a truck into a crowd of revellers celebrating Bastille Day Getty Images

12/30 A man reacts as he sits near a French flag along the beachfront the day after a truck ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores celebrating the Bastille Day in Nice Reuters

13/30 Discarded items are left on the beach, not far from the site of the truck attack in the French resort city of Nice AP

14/30 Bullet holes in the windscreen of the lorry that was driven into the crowd at high speed Reuters

15/30 A man walks through debris on the street in Nice, France, the morning after a lorry ran into a crowd, killing at least 84 and injuring 50 Reuters

16/30 Rescue workers help an injured woman to get in a ambulance AFP/Getty Images

17/30 Authorities investigate a truck after it plowed through Bastille Day revelers in the French resort city of Nice, France AP

18/30 Celebrations of Bastille Day were targeted by the lorry driver AP

19/30 People cross the street with their hands on thier heads as a French soldier secures the area after at least 84 people were killed along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice Reuters

20/30 A paramedic attends one of the dozens of people injured in the Nice Bastille Day attack

21/30 Soldiers march on street where the lorry crashed into the crowd REUTERS

22/30 A man sits next to a body seen on the ground after at least 84 people were killed in Nice, when a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday Reuters

23/30 Bodies are seen on the ground after at least 84 people were killed in Nice, when a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday Reuters

24/30 Children were among the 84 killed in the atrocity, with around 50 more hospitalised Reuters

25/30 French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve (2nd L) speaks to the media in Nice AFP/Getty Images

26/30 A man walks with his hands up as police officers carry out checks on people in the centre of French Riviera town of Nice AFP/Getty Images

27/30 With injured people laying in the street police and onlookers react near to a truck in Nice AP

28/30 Police officers, firefighters and rescue workers are seen at the site of the attack AFP/Getty Images

29/30 Police officers speak with a soldier after a truck that ploughed into a crowd leaving a fireworks display in the French Riviera town of Nice AFP/Getty Images

30/30 Police shine a light into the cab as they approach the driver's cab of a truck, in Nice AP

The massacres were followed by the bombings at Brussels Airport and Maalbeek Metro station, killing 32 people.

Isis has also claimed responsibility for a series of "lone wolf" attacks carried out by supporters, including the murder of a Catholic priest in Nice and attempted suicide bombing in Germany.

Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, who carried out the Nice attack, was born in Tunisia and moved to France in 2005, where he worked as a lorry driver.

He was not on France's "Fiche S" list of suspected extremists but was known to authorities for traffic offences and assaults.

Shortly before his attack, relatives said Lahouaiej-Bouhlel had been contacted by an Algerian Isis member and watched the group's gory propaganda videos.