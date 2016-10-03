A man has had his ear cut off in a knife attack at a German beer festival, according to local reports.

The victim is said to be 45-years-old and had been attending the Oktoberfest at the town of Wolmirstedt in central Germany.

Local reports said a fight led to the attack in which the man was “separated” from his ear in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police in Haldensleben said the attacker was believed to be a 29-year-old man.

Officers would not comment on the extent of the injuries, local newspaper the Volksstimme reported.

Police have launched an investigation into the attack.

The Oktoberfest in Munich, southern Germany, attracts six million revellers each year.

Security has been much tighter this year following a spate of terror attacks across Germany over the summer.

Authorities erected a new metal fence, banned large bags, installed security cameras and made revellers undergo more rigorous security checks before entering the festival grounds.

The seventeen-day event closes today.