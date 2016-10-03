  1. News
Oktoberfest 2016: Man has ear sliced off at German beer festival

The 45-year-old victim is believed to have been attacked by a 29-year-old man 

oktoberfest.jpg
Security at this year's Oktoberfest celebrations in Munich have been tight, following attacks across Germany over the summer Getty Images

A man has had his ear cut off in a knife attack at a German beer festival, according to local reports.

The victim is said to be 45-years-old and had been attending the Oktoberfest at the town of Wolmirstedt in central Germany.

Local reports said a fight led to the attack in which the man was “separated” from his ear in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police in Haldensleben said the attacker was believed to be a 29-year-old man.

Officers would not comment on the extent of the injuries, local newspaper the Volksstimme reported.

Police have launched an investigation into the attack.

Move over Oktoberfest: an alternative beer pilgrimage in Bavaria

The Oktoberfest in Munich, southern Germany, attracts six million revellers each year. 

Security has been much tighter this year following a spate of terror attacks across Germany over the summer. 

Authorities erected a new metal fence, banned large bags, installed security cameras and made revellers undergo more rigorous security checks before entering the festival grounds.

Oktoberfests around the Globe

Oktoberfests around the Globe

The seventeen-day event closes today.

