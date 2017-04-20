Donald Trump has responded to the Paris shooting and said "it looks like another terrorist attack".

French law enforcement have not confirmed that the shooting along the busy thoroughfare of the Champs Elysees is part of a terrorist act. The French interior ministry said it was too early to judge the reason behind the attack.

There is a report of another shooting but authorities have not confirmed whether it is part of the same incident. Paris police confirmed that the first shooter has been killed.

The US President said, "what can you say, it never ends. We have to be strong and be vigilant" during his meeting with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni at the White House.

The latest incident came just three days after a tense first round of elections for a new French President. Like Mr Trump's 2016 campaign opposite Hillary Clinton, the French election has had problems of fake news and deeply divisive politics between front runners extreme right-wing Marine Le Pen and the more progressive Emmanuel Macron.

