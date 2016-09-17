Police shut down part of central Paris in a security operation on Saturday afternoon.

Part of the Les Halles and Châtelet areas were cordoned off by armed officers as security operations continued.

Police warned members of the public and tourists to stay away from the French capital's 1st Arrondissement but said the operation was concluded by 4.50pm (3.50pm BST), saying there was "no danger to report".

Local reports previously said a hostage situation was feared to be underway at a local church but there was no confirmation of the claims, or witness reports of gunshots.

The government's "SAIP" public warning system had sent out an electronic notification reading "church attack alert" at 4.30pm local time (3.30pm BST) but gave no further information.

France remains on high alert following a series of stabbings and attacks, with police powers intensified by a continuing state of emergency.

Three women were arrested earlier this month on suspicion of planning a terror attack directed by Isis commanders in Syria.

1/9 Policemen outside Rouen's cathedral during the funeral of Jacques Hamel, the priest who was killed in a church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray in Normandy on 26 July during a hostage-taking claimed by Islamic State group Joel Saget/AFP/Getty Images

2/9 Two jihadists, both 19, slit Hamel's throat while he was celebrating mass in an attack that shocked France as well as the Catholic Church Joel Saget/AFP/Getty Images

3/9 Muslims place flowers and hold a minute of silence in front of the church if Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, western France, where French priest Jacques Hamel was killed on 26 July Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

4/9 Two people hold each other by the new makeshift memorial in Nice, in tribute to the victims of the deadly Bastille Day attack at the Promenade des Anglais Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images

5/9 The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the truck attack that killed 84 people in Nice on France's national holiday. Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, 31, smashed a 19-tonne truck into a packed crowd of people in the Riviera city celebrating Bastille Day Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images

6/9 Police work at a site where a Syrian migrant set off an explosive device in Ansbach, southern Germany, on 25 July, killing himself and wounding a dozen others Daniel Roland/AFP/Getty Images

7/9 A Syrian migrant set off an explosion at a bar in southern Germany that killed himself and wounded a dozen others in the third attack to hit Bavaria in a week. The 27-year-old, who had spent a stint in a psychiatric facility, had intended to target a music festival in the city of Ansbach but was turned away because he did not have a ticket Friebe/AFP/Getty Images

8/9 Police officers walk along train tracks in Wuerzburg southern Germany on 19 July, a day after a man attacked train passengers with an axe. German authorities said they had found a hand-painted IS flag among the belongings of the man, an asylum seeker from Afghanistan, who seriously injured four members of a family of tourists from Hong Kong in his rampage Daniel Roland/AFP/Getty Images

9/9 German police killed a teenage assailant after he attacked passengers on a train in Wuerzburg, southerg Germany with an axe and a knife on 18 July, seriously wounding three people Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/AFP/Getty Images

Authorities said the trio had been preparing to drive a car laden with gas cylinders into a major railway station.

The country has been rocked by a series of terror attacks starting with the massacres at Charlie Hebdo’s offices and a Kosher supermarket in January last year and Paris attacks.

An Isis supporter driving a lorry killed 86 people celebrating Bastille Day in Nice and two teenage jihadists killed a Catholic priest after storming a church in Normandy weeks later.

The assaults have increased pressure on the French security services while reigniting national debates on immigration, integration and secularism.