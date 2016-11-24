Iceland’s anti-establishment Pirate Party may be asked to form a government after the country's two largest political parties abandoned their attempts to form a coalition.

The Left-Green’s leader Katrin Jakobsdottir said she would give up on talks with four other parties and hand back the mandate given to her by Iceland’s President Gudni Johannesson last week.

The proposed centre-left alliance has reportedly broken down over disagreements relating to health and education.

The stalemate follows the resignation of Iceland’s Prime Minister, Sigurdur Ingi Johannsson, who stepped down after his centre-right Progressive Party saw its number of parliamentary seats and share of the vote halved in the general election of October 29.

The centre-right Independence Party came out top in the poll, with the Left-Greens emerging as Iceland's second-largest party.

The Pirate Party caused the major upset of the election by winning 10 out of the 63 parliamentary seats up for grabs to finish third.

Ms Jakobsdottir told Icelandic television that, “Not all the parties have the necessary conviction to continue in these talks to form a government.

“Therefore I have decided that these talks are over.”

World news in pictures







27 show all World news in pictures



















































1/27 22 November 2016 Japan's Meteorological Agency official Koji Nakamura gives a briefing following a 6.9-magnitude earthquake that hit the country's northeast, in Tokyo Getty

2/27 22 November 2016 Displaced people fleeing from Islamic State militants in Tahrir neighborhood, walk in Mosul, Iraq Reuters

3/27 22 November 2016 People fleeing from Islamic State militants in Tahrir neighborhood, are seen in Mosul, Iraq Reuters

4/27 22 November 2016 Firemen try to extinguish a fire at a plastic factory in Istanbul, Turkey Reuters

5/27 22 November 2016 A policeman closes the gate from inside as people try to enter a bank in Ahmedabad, India Reuters

6/27 21 November 2016 View of the Ajuankota water reservoir that supplies La Paz, at 1% of its capacity, in La Paz. Bolivia's government declared an emergency on Monday as the country suffers its worst drought in 25 years. The drought started two weeks ago and has caused shortages in seven of the country's 10 biggest cities Getty

7/27 21 November 2016 Supporters of presidential candidate Maryse Narcisse of Lavalas display party posters during a march in support of their candidate in Port-au-Prince Getty

8/27 21 November 2016 Activists of some far-right Ukrainian parties loot a branch of Russian Sberbank in the centre of Kiev after a rally marking the third anniversary of the Euromaidan protests Getty

9/27 21 November 2016 Displaced Iraqi boys ask for food supplies at a food distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq Reuters

10/27 21 November 2016 An Indian relative assists an injured train passenger at a hospital in Kanpur. Rescuers ended their search for survivors amongst the twisted remains of a derailed train as the death toll from one of India's worst rail disasters rose to 146 Getty

11/27 21 November 2016 Iraqis, who were separated by the ongoing fighting, cry and hug their relatives as they meet after a long time, at the Khazir refugee camp near the Kurdish checkpoint of Aski Kalak Getty

12/27 21 November 2016 Ukraine marked the third anniversary of the start of its pro-EU revolution with President Petro Poroshenko's firm rejection of 'the Russian world'. The so-called Euromaidan protests lasted three months and culminated in a bloodbath that claimed the lives of more than 100 largely unarmed people and about 20 anti-riot police Getty

13/27 21 November 2016 Forces loyal to Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) hold a position amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in Sirte's Al-Giza Al-Bahriya district Getty

14/27 21 November 2016 Members of the General Security Unit of the National Palace (USGPN) try to disperse supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party as they march next to the National Palace of Port-au-Prince, Haiti Reuters

15/27 21 November 2016 An American flag hangs upside down in an encampment during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, US Reuters

16/27 20 November 2016 Police confront protesters with a rubber bullet gun during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, US Reuters

17/27 20 November 2016 Former French Prime minister and candidate for the French right-wing presidential primary Francois Fillon arrives at his campaign headquarters after the vote's first round in Paris Getty

18/27 20 November 2016 US President Barack Obama speaks during a press conference after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit at the Lima Convention Centre in Lima, Peru Getty

19/27 19 November 2016 Dakota Access Pipeline protesters are seen at the Oceti Sakowin campground near the town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota, US Reuters

20/27 16 November 2016 A US Customs and Border Patrol agent apprehends a suspected immigrant entering the country illegally along the Rio Grande in Hidalgo, Texas AP

21/27 16 November 2016 Evacuees formerly stranded in the earthquake-affected town of Kaikoura stand alongside the helicopter that brought them to the town of Woodend, near Christchurch, New Zealand Reuters

22/27 16 November 2016 Specialised water generation equipment is loaded onboard an RNZAF C-130 Hercules aircraft at Linton Military Camp in Manawatu, in preparation for deployment to those stranded on New Zealand's South Island following an earthquake Reuters

23/27 16 November 2016 Evacuees formerly stranded in the earthquake-affected town of Kaikoura stand alongside the helicopter that brought them to the town of Woodend, near Christchurch, New Zealand Reuters

24/27 16 November 2016 Policemen control a crowd of people standing in a queue to enter a bank to exchange discontinued currency in New Delhi, India AP

25/27 16 November 2016 India announced a week ago that it was withdrawing 500 and 1,000 rupee notes as legal tender to fight corruption and tax evasion. However, people are allowed a onetime swap of 4,000 rupees ($59) at any bank in exchange for smaller notes to meet immediate needs AP

26/27 16 November 2016 A Russian Orthodox priest conducts a blessing in front of the Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft set on the launch pad of the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan Getty

27/27 16 November 2016 Theo Martins and Willem Oosthuizen appear in court after an online video emerged showing them pushing a black man into a coffin and threatening to burn him alive, at the Middelburg magistrates High Court, in Mpumalanga province, South Africa Reuters

It comes after Independence Party leader Bjarni Benediktsson also failed to form a government having taken part in similar talks last week.

The failure of the two major parties to forge an alliance has lead to speculation that the Pirate Party, formed in 2012 to campaign against copyright law and promising to fight corruption, will be the next party to be given a mandate to hold coalition talks.

Their leader, Birgitta Jonsdottir, said the party would try to form a government if President Johannesson asked them to.

But she warned: “We must find some other way than the one we are faced with now, for the reason that none of these parties seems to be able to work together”.

The political chaos comes after Iceland was forced to go to the polls early due to the resignation in April of the previous Progressive Prime Minister, Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson, over his role in the Panama Papers tax haven scandal.

Polls before the vote predicted the Pirate Party would win the most seats although the rebels were ultimately forced to settle for third place - still a significant improvement on their sixth place finish in the 2013 general election.