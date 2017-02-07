The Russian government has blocked porn site Brazzers over claims it is damaging to the “human psyche”.

Roskomnadzor, the country’s media watchdog, blacklisted the site, preventing access from Russian servers.

It follows a ruling by a district court in the Samara region that Brazzers has a “negative impact” and “violated citizens’ rights”, reports the TJ Journal.

The local prosecutor brought the case in the “interests of the Russian Federation”, citing “minors and young people” as those in need of protection.

Although Russia accounts for just four per cent of Brazzers’ traffic, the country is a growing market for the Canadian company.

In September, Roskomnadzor blocked access to popular adult sites PornHub and YouPorn at the request of the courts.

Pornhub responded to the ban by offering Russians 14 days of access on its premium site, which escaped the ban as it was a paid service and uses a separate URL.

Brazzers has been contacted for a response.