President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned Turkey could open its border for refugees to stream into Europe as EU lawmakers vote for a temporary halt to membership talks.

Speaking at a congress on womens' justice in Istanbul, the president warned: "If you go any further, these border gates will be opened. Neither me nor my people will be affected by these dry threats. It wouldn't matter if all of you approved the vote".

He said the EU had "wailed" for help controlling the migrant flows in 2015 and worried what would happen if Turkey opened its borders.

MEPs voted 479 in favour of halting long-term membership talks with Ankara at a plenary session in Strasbourg on Thursday amid concerns about the brutal crackdown on political dissidents since the failed coup in July.

The talks were part of a wide-ranging deal agreed with Mr Erdogan's government which meant Turkey would shelter the thousands of refugees fleeing violence in Iraq and Syria in exchange for aid, membership talks and visa-free travel for its citizens.

The deal means for every refugee which arrives in Europe who is repatriated back to Turkey, EU countries will resettle another from Turkish refugee camps in a "one in, one out" system.

The controversial agreement was designed to ease the pressure on European political leaders after they were viewed as powerless to control their own borders.

In Germany, where over one million people arrived in the country in 2015 alone, anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD) have threatened Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrat Union party in several key regional elections and could be poised to make big gains in the federal elections next year.

In pictures: Turkey coup attempt







17 show all In pictures: Turkey coup attempt































1/17 Turkish President Erdogan attends the funeral service for victims of the thwarted coup in Istanbul at Fatih mosque on July 17, 2016 in Istanbul, Turkey Burak Kara/Getty Images

2/17 Soldiers involved in the coup attempt surrender on Bosphorus bridge with their hands raised in Istanbul on 16 July, 2016 Gokhan Tan/Getty

3/17 A civilian beats a soldier after troops involved in the coup surrendered on the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, 16 July, 2016 REUTERS/Murad Sezer

4/17 Surrendered Turkish soldiers who were involved in the coup are beaten by a civilian Reuters

5/17 Soliders involved in the coup attempt surrender on Bosphorus bridge Getty

6/17 Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wave flags as they capture a Turkish Army vehicle Getty

7/17 People pose near a tank after troops involved in the coup surrendered on the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, 16 July, 2016 Reuters

8/17 Turkish soldiers block Istanbul's Bosphorus Brigde Getty

9/17 A Turkish military stands guard near the Taksim Square in Istanbul Reuters

10/17 Pierre Crom/Twitter

11/17 Turkish soldiers secure the area as supporters of Recep Tayyip Erdogan protest in Istanbul's Taksim square AP

12/17 Murad Sezer/Reuters

13/17 Turkish soldiers detain police officers during a security shutdown of the Bosphorus Bridge Reuters

14/17 Turkish Army armoured personnel carriers in the main streets of Istanbul Getty

15/17 Chaos reigned in Istanbul as tanks drove through the streets EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

16/17 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks to media in the resort town of Marmaris Reuters

17/17 Supporters of President Erdogan celebrate in Ankara following the suppression of the attempted coup Reuters

The deal has brought down the number of people attempting the dangerous sea crossing – down from a peak of over 2,000 people a day in 2015 to the current average of 100 a day.

The negotiations for Turkey's potential accession to the EU have been underway since 2005 but European leaders have warned that Ankara is unlikely to be permitted to join if Mr Erdogan follows through with his threat to restore the death penalty.

So far around 70,000 people have been arrested and thousands more have been fired from their jobs in schools, the judiciary and the police following the coup where soldiers took over the state broadcaster and blockaded Istanbul's main airport.

Mr Erdogan accused supporters of his former ally, Fethullah Gulen, of organising the coup against him and arrested several members of his family – though the Pennsylvania-based cleric has denied any involvement.