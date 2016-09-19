Major fire breaks out at Lesbos refugee camp causing thousands to flee

Greek police have confirmed thousands of people have been forced to flee after a fire broke out at a refugee camp in Lesbos.

Volunteers at the Moria refugee camp said around 4,000 people were evacuated following the fire.

Lifeguards Hellas said the fire was now under control but they were still working to distribute water and help the families in total darkness.

Moria is evacuated 4000ppl out of camp for safety reasons because of fires #longnight #Moria #Lesvos pic.twitter.com/dm3OOtDPEu — LifeguardHellas team (@lifeguardhellas) 19 September 2016

Refugees fleeing conflict in Syria and Iraq have been making the perilous crossing between Turkey and Greek islands such as Lesbos and Chios in a bid to claim asylum in Europe in their thousands since last year.

