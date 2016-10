Refugee children 'ordered to use separate toilets at Italian school'

Child refugees have reportedly been ordered to use separate toilets at a school in Italy after parents of existing pupils claimed they posed a “health risk”.

Two refugee children from Egypt and Ethiopia, aged nine and 11, were told by teachers to use separate bathrooms following claims from parents that their children risked “contracting diseases”, according to La Stampa.

Despite being shown medical records that showed the children were in good health, two families reportedly took their children out of the school when the refugees were enrolled, while several others threatened to do so.

In response, the private Catholic school in Cagliari, Sardinia, reportedly put separate toilets in place for the refugee children, stating they were taking the measure “as a precaution”.

The carers of the child refugees, two lawyers who took the children in after they lost their parents while making the sea crossing to Italy, said they were shocked by the level of racism and segregation in the school and urged the establishment to reverse the measure.

One of them, Antonella Taccori, told La Stampa: "[Other children] were unsociable. During recess our children were immediately isolated, and it was not only because they are still not able to speak Italian.

“The behaviour of the other kids obviously reflects what they have heard at home from their parents. I only found out about the toilet segregation two days ago. Now we hope the school will integrate the toilets again.”

The other carer, Marina Bardanzellu, said: “This does not happen when a child has a cough or cold. The health concerns are hiding real racism.”

Refugees and migrants have continued to make the perilous journey from Libya and Egypt in pursuit of a better life in Europe. More than 10,500 unaccompanied children reached Italy by sea between January and June this year. Two weeks ago a refugee boat carrying 600 people bound for Europe capsised off the coast of Egypt, killing at least 29, including one child.

Refugee crisis - in pictures







27 show all Refugee crisis - in pictures



















































1/27 A child looks through the fence at the Moria detention camp for migrants and refugees at the island of Lesbos on May 24, 2016. AFP/Getty Images

2/27 Ahmad Zarour, 32, from Syria, reacts after his rescue by MOAS (Migrant Offshore Aid Station) while attempting to reach the Greek island of Agathonisi, Dodecanese, southeastern Agean Sea

3/27 Syrian migrants holding life vests gather onto a pebble beach in the Yesil liman district of Canakkale, northwestern Turkey, after being stopped by Turkish police in their attempt to reach the Greek island of Lesbos on 29 January 2016. Getty Images

4/27 Refugees flash the 'V for victory' sign during a demonstration as they block the Greek-Macedonian border

5/27 Migrants have been braving sub zero temperatures as they cross the border from Macedonia into Serbia.

6/27 A sinking boat is seen behind a Turkish gendarme off the coast of Canakkale's Bademli district on January 30, 2016. At least 33 migrants drowned on January 30 when their boat sank in the Aegean Sea while trying to cross from Turkey to Greece. Getty Images

7/27 A general view of a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany

8/27 Refugees protest behind a fence against restrictions limiting passage at the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija. Since last week, Macedonia has restricted passage to northern Europe to only Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans who are considered war refugees. All other nationalities are deemed economic migrants and told to turn back. Macedonia has finished building a fence on its frontier with Greece becoming the latest country in Europe to build a border barrier aimed at checking the flow of refugees

9/27 A father and his child wait after being caught by Turkish gendarme on 27 January 2016 at Canakkale's Kucukkuyu district

10/27 Migrants make hand signals as they arrive into the southern Spanish port of Malaga on 27 January, 2016 after an inflatable boat carrying 55 Africans, seven of them women and six chidren, was rescued by the Spanish coast guard off the Spanish coast.

11/27 A refugee holds two children as dozens arrive on an overcrowded boat on the Greek island of Lesbos

12/27 A child, covered by emergency blankets, reacts as she arrives, with other refugees and migrants, on the Greek island of Lesbos, At least five migrants including three children, died after four boats sank between Turkey and Greece, as rescue workers searched the sea for dozens more, the Greek coastguard said

13/27 Migrants wait under outside the Moria registration camp on the Lesbos. Over 400,000 people have landed on Greek islands from neighbouring Turkey since the beginning of the year

14/27 The bodies of Christian refugees are buried separately from Muslim refugees at the Agios Panteleimonas cemetery in Mytilene, Lesbos

15/27 Macedonian police officers control a crowd of refugees as they prepare to enter a camp after crossing the Greek border into Macedonia near Gevgelija Getty Images

16/27 A refugee tries to force the entry to a camp as Macedonian police officers control a crowd after crossing the Greek border into Macedonia near Gevgelija Getty Images

17/27 Refugees are seen aboard a Turkish fishing boat as they arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos Reuters

18/27 An elderly woman sings a lullaby to baby on a beach after arriving with other refugees on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey Getty Images

19/27 A man collapses as refugees make land from an overloaded rubber dinghy after crossing the Aegean see from Turkey, at the island of Lesbos EPA

20/27 A girl reacts as refugees arrive by boat on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey Getty Images

21/27 Refugees make a show of hands as they queue after crossing the Greek border into Macedonia near Gevgelija Getty Images

22/27 People help a wheelchair user board a train with others, heading towards Serbia, at the transit camp for refugees near the southern Macedonian town of Gevgelija AP

23/27 Refugees board a train, after crossing the Greek-Macedonian border, near Gevgelija. Macedonia is a key transit country in the Balkans migration route into the EU, with thousands of asylum seekers - many of them from Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and Somalia - entering the country every day Getty Images

24/27 An aerial picture shows the "New Jungle" refugee camp where some 3,500 people live while they attempt to enter Britain, near the port of Calais, northern France Getty Images

25/27 A Syrian girl reacts as she helped by a volunteer upon her arrival from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos, after having crossed the Aegean Sea EPA

26/27 Refugees arrive by boat on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey Getty Images

27/27 Beds ready for use for migrants and refugees are prepared at a processing center on January 27, 2016 in Passau, Germany. The flow of migrants arriving in Passau has dropped to between 500 and 1,000 per day, down significantly from last November, when in the same region up to 6,000 migrants were arriving daily.

As the proportion of unaccompanied minors arriving on Italy’s shores reaches record highs, concerns continue to grow among charities and aid organisations, who claim governments should be doing more to safeguard child refugees in Europe.

During the summer it was revealed child refugees in Italy were being sexually abused and extorted.

In September, The Independent revealed the Home Office does not know where 360 of the vulnerable children who have already arrived in the UK are. Of these, 81 have been missing for more than five years.

Fewer than 20 children were granted asylum in the UK in the first three months of the year. Unicef has recently called on the UK government to allow unaccompanied child refugees currently stranded in the Calais migrant camp to come to Britain.