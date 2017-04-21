Refugees sleeping rough in and around the Calais area are subject to “endemic” levels of police brutality on a daily basis, an alarming report has revealed, amid concerns that the region is on “police lockdown” in efforts to deter refugees from the area.

Research published exclusively by The Independent shows that displaced people, including scores of unaccompanied children, are experiencing routine violence, with some reporting having limbs dislocated as a result of police beatings, while others had tear gas sprayed directly in their faces.

One 22-year old Palestinian male said police had sprayed tear gas directly into his face, broken his glasses and injured one of his eyes. A 17-year-old boy recalled being beaten by police in the middle of the night when he was alone, while another, aged 16, said he had been sleeping with some others in the woods when police ordered them to move, and began “hitting his legs with batons” when they obeyed.

In the largest independent study to be conducted in Calais since the demolition of the Jungle migrant camp, the Refugee Rights Data Project surveyed about 53 per cent of the refugees in the area, and found that authorities were taking a “heavy-handed” approach against displaced people, warning the situation was “particularly harmful for children”.

The local authority in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region has responded by saying the allegations of police brutality – which it said officers in the area are “regularly accused of” – are “unfounded”.

There are an estimated 400 refugees and displaced people residing on the streets of Calais and the surrounding areas at present, with half of them said to be underage. The numbers have increased in recent months, as unaccompanied minors have been returning to the area after accommodation centres they were transported to after the Jungle demolition started to close.

The vast majority of respondents (89 per cent) said they had experienced police violence during their time in Calais and the surrounding region, with 82 per cent describing police treatment in France as “bad” or “very bad”. Of these, 84 per cent had experienced tear gas, 53 per cent other forms of physical violence and 28 per cent verbal abuse.

One respondent reported that his shoulder was dislocated by the police, while another explained that his fingers had been dislocated in a similar fashion on a separate occasion. Among female refugees, who make up about eight per cent of the displaced people in the region, a 27-year old Eritrean woman said she had been beaten by the police when she was trying to board a bus, while a 22-year old Ethiopian woman told researchers: “[The police] pushed me to the floor and beat me.”

Ninety-seven per cent of the 89 children surveyed said they had experienced police violence in the area, with 79 per cent reporting being targeted with tear gas, 57 per cent with physical abuse and 21 per cent with verbal abuse. Such attacks were reported to be fairly routine, with two in every 10 children saying they were attacked with tear gas every day, and 41 per cent saying it occurred many times a week.

The report found that while a significant proportion of the police violence is targeted at children as they try to go to the UK, there was also an alarming number of instances of unprovoked police violence – notably unaccompanied youngsters being woken up from where they are sleeping and told to move. Ninety-two per cent of respondents said this had happened to them, with 77 per cent of these describing it as a “violent” incident and 55 per cent saying they “felt scared” when it happened.

An Eritrean boy, aged 17, told researchers: “Once in the middle of the night they threw tear gas on us, while we were sleeping under the bridge. Another time in the middle of the night, two police officers chased me and beat me with a baton and kicked me.”

Similarly, a 17-year old Sudanese boy reported: “France police beat me in the middle night when I was alone,” while another said: “[The police] recognise me by my hair and they always come after me. They beat me up almost every day. I have had tear gas sprayed on me several times.”

The report also found that in a recent development, police are reported to be using tasers on refugees. One 16-year old respondent from Eritrea reported that he had been tasered when the police found him in the port area, while another boy explained that when he came out of a lorry voluntarily, police gave him an electric shock.

Temporary detention of unaccompanied minors also emerged as a routine occurrence, with three quarters (75.3 per cent) of children having been arrested or detained in the area. One Eritrean teenage boy told researchers how he used to have a paper that proved that he was under 18, but the police ripped it and detained him for more than 12 hours without letting him go to the bathroom, and then beat him.

As well as violence from the authorities, researchers also found that children were experiencing violence and abuse from local citizens. More than half (59 per cent) said this was the case, which is a higher figure than in Feb 2016 when 49 per cent of residents in the Jungle had experienced it. Of these, 66 per cent described it as verbal abuse, while 56 per cent said they had experienced physical violence.

A number of respondents separately reported that members of far-right groups (referred to by many respondents as “the fascists”) circulate in the Calais area and seize opportunities to attack individuals who are alone.

An Afghan respondent explained: “It’s dangerous to be on your own, because fascists beat you up,” while another reported: “My friend was hit by a black car with loud music, hit from behind, he had his shoulder broken and then the driver escaped and no one mentioned anything.” Citizens are also known to follow refugees around with video cameras and flashlights.

The findings have been backed up by testimonies heard by The Independent of people working closely with refugees in the area. Sue Clayton, who has spent time in Calais recently, said police were on “lockdown” in the area, and told of police raids being carried out during the day in an apparent attempt to identity and detain refugees.

“Calais is in police lockdown. I went recently to talk to some unaccompanied minors that I support, who have nowhere to sleep after recently coming back to Calais after the centres where the French temporarily housed them closed,” Ms Clayton said.

“I arranged to meet them in a cafe in Calais town known to be sympathetic to refugees, to find it being raided by police – at ten in the morning. We ran off down a backstreet but could see more police patrolling at the next junction, so we bundled into a corner store.

“The shopkeeper immediately picked up what was going on. ‘It’s like an occupied town,’ he said. There’s nowhere to go as the police ruling is that refugees can walk the streets, but cannot 's’installer' – meaning ‘install themselves’. The police policy of arresting them and taking them to the holding centre for up to four days solves nothing.

“Now that neighbouring Dunkirk has gone too, there is literally nowhere, nothing for these children – for whom the UK and French governments jointly and publicly professed responsibility as they faced the world’s press last year in the smoking ruins of the Jungle.”

A separate report published on the same day by the Refugee Youth Service (RYS) states that instances of police brutality are “common”, particularly at night, with children reporting being beaten and sprayed in the face with pepper spray to RYS staff members on a “regular basis”.

The study, called Somebody’s Child and based on research by the charity during 2016, cites “twisted ankles, broken limbs, facial injuries and severe bruising” being “typical injuries” resulting from childrens’ interactions with the police after they were caught attempting to make informal border crossings to the UK.

Cases were largely under-reported, it states, due to fear of reprisal or the perception of a negative affect on any pending legal processes for asylum, while the lack of an independent reporting system meant that police officers were generally not held accountable for violent actions.

It also cites a failure by police to facilitate access to protection for unaccompanied minors on other dangers they face, such as cases of sexual exploitation, trafficking and issues around missing children – in some cases refusing to take reports of missing children or take a report about potential grooming of a child by phone.

Nearly half (42 per cent) of the children interviewed said they had family in the UK, suggesting they may be eligible for reunification under the Dublin regulation. But three per cent of the children who applied to join their family under this legal mechanism were refused, while 19 per cent did not receive any result, and the rest are yet to access the system, the report showed.

In light of the findings, Marta Welander, director of Refugee Rights Data Project, said: “The well-known camps in Calais and Dunkirk are gone. However, our latest research findings show that hundreds of children remain in the area – many alone, scared, and facing life-threatening dangers on a daily basis.

“It’s time for the UK government to stop trying to conceal this problem with fences and barbed wire, and adhere to its moral and legal obligations to protect these vulnerable children.”

Michael McHugh, Refugee Youth Service France coordination and child protection officer, said the report shows a “critical child protection failure” has taken place in the Calais area, urging for “courage and leadership”.

“The research findings highlight a critical child protection failure on European soil. Without access to family reunification processes or support to access French and European protections systems vulnerable young people will end up staying in unsuitable conditions for lengthy periods and remain at risk of violence, exploitation or sadly being lost from the system,” he said.

“Whichever side of the asylum discussion or political spectrum one sits, it is sadly apparent that our existing asylum systems are not fit for purpose. Courage and leadership are needed to review and strengthen our existing child protection systems to respond to this border crisis.

World news in pictures







50 show all World news in pictures

































































































1/50 20 April 2017 In this handout provided by NASA, the Soyuz MS-04 rocket carrying Expedition 51 Soyuz Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin of Roscosmos and Flight Engineer Jack Fischer of NASA launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Baikonur, Kazakhstan Getty Images

2/50 20 April 2017 Visitors listen to remarks by IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde on a giant monitor in the atrium of the IMF headquarters during a press briefing to open the IMF and World Bank's 2017 Annual Spring Meetings, in Washington DC Reuters

3/50 20 April 2017 A Kashmiri school girl throws stones at Indian paramilitary soldiers during a protest in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir AP

4/50 20 April 2017 Kashmiri school girls tend to wounded girl after she was hit by a stone during a protest in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Government forces in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday fired tear gas to stop student demonstrations as sporadic protests by students continued on straight fourth day even as authorities closed colleges and universities in the restive region. The students have been protesting since Monday against a police raid in a college in southern Pulwama town on Saturday in which at least 50 students were injured AP

5/50 20 April 2017 Former president of Madrid, Esperanza Aguirre addresses the media after testifying in the Guertel political corruption case at the National Court in Madrid, Spain EPA

6/50 20 April 2017 US Defense Secretary James Mattis briefs reporters after his arrival in Tel Aviv, Israel AP

7/50 20 April 2017 An exterior view for the Holy Shrine of Imam Musa al-Kadim in the Kadhimiyah district of Baghdad, Iraq. Tens of thousands of Shiite worshippers streamed into the Iraqi capital amid heavy security to mark the anniversary of the death of Imam Musa al-Kadim who was the seventh of the twelve Shia Imams EPA

8/50 20 April 2017 Indian nomad youths play in the water with their herd of buffaloes as they cool off in the Tawi River on a hot day on the outskirts of Jammu Getty Images

9/50 20 April 2017 Russian Defence Ministry's forest guard member controls a firefighting robot during drills to fight wildfires Getty Images

10/50 20 April 2017 A firefighting robot during drills to fight wildfires held by Russian Defence Ministry's forest guards Getty Images

11/50 19 April 2017 Demonstrators take cover with a piece of corrugated tin roofing during anti-government protests in Caracas, Venezuela. Tens of thousands of opponents of President Nicolas Maduro flooded the streets of Caracas in what's been dubbed the 'mother of all marches' against the president AP

12/50 19 April 2017 Opposition supporters clash with police during protests against unpopular leftist President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela Reuters

13/50 19 April 2017 Government supporters attend a rally in Caracas, Venezuela Reuters

14/50 19 April 2017 An artist's rendering of a Harper's Bazaar magazine cover is projected onto the Empire State Building's north facade to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Harper's Bazaar Magazine in New York EPA

15/50 19 April 2017 Zoe Saldana at the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' film premiere in Los Angeles, California Rex

16/50 17 April 2017 A femen attacks Marine Le Pen as she delivers a speech in Paris Rex

17/50 16 April 2017 People take part in the Colour Run 2017 's edition in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The Colour Run is a five kilometres paint race without winners nor prizes, while runners are showered with coloured powder at stations along the run Getty Images

18/50 16 April 2017 A woman pours coloured powder on a man as they take part in the Colour Run 2017 's edition, in Paris Getty Images

19/50 16 April 2017 A Somali soldier patrols next to the burnt-out wreckage of a car that was used by suspected al-shabab fighters Getty Images

20/50 16 April 2017 Rescuers of the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) place a dead migrant on their rigid hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) into a body bag before transferring it to their ship Phoenix, after some 20 migrants drowned in the central Mediterranean in international waters off the coast of Libya Reuters

21/50 16 April 2017 Some 662 people dressed as Charlie Chaplin pose for a group photo in front of the Manoir de Ban during an attempt of the world's largest gathering of people dressed as 'The Tramp' on the occasion of Charlie Chaplin's birthday, and to celebrate the first year of the museum "Chaplin's World by Grevin", in Corsier, above Vevey, Switzerland EPA

22/50 16 April 2017 Some 662 people dressed as Charlie Chaplin pose for a group photo in front of the Manoir de Ban during an attempt of the world's largest gathering of people dressed as 'The Tramp' on the occasion of Charlie Chaplin's birthday, and to celebrate the first year of the museum "Chaplin's World by Grevin", in Corsier, above Vevey, Switzerland EPA

23/50 16 April 2017 A damaged bus is seen after an explosion yesterday at insurgent-held al-Rashideen, Aleppo province, Syria Reuters

24/50 16 April 2017 Girls enjoy ice cream in a zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea Reuters

25/50 16 April 2017 A child looks through the rear window of a bus in Pyongyang, North Korea Reuters

26/50 15 April 2017 Head of a legendary ethnic Miao goddess statue is lifted at the construction site of the statue, in Jianhe County, Guizhou Province Reuters

27/50 15 April 2017 Members of Acapulco tourist police attend injured tourists after a shootout in Acapulco, Mexico. A shootout in the tourist area of the resort left one dead and seven wounded on Saturday night, local authorities reported Getty Images

28/50 15 April 2017 Members of Acapulco tourist police attend injured tourists after a shootout in Acapulco, Mexico Getty Images

29/50 15 April 2017 A bald eagle rests on a perch at Eagle Beach State Recreation Area in Juneau, Alaska AP

30/50 15 April 2017 Competitors take part in Stage 6 of the 32nd edition of the Marathon des Sables In the dunes of Merzouga in the southern Moroccan Sahara desert Getty Images

31/50 15 April 2017 Competitors take part in Stage 6 of the 32nd edition of the Marathon des Sables In the dunes of Merzouga in the southern Moroccan Sahara desert. The 32nd edition of the marathon is a live stage 250 kilometre race through a formidable landscape in one of the world's most inhospitable climates Getty Images

32/50 15 April 2017 A Trump supporter holds on to another man for support after being pepper sprayed by protesters at a 'Patriots Day' free speech rally on April 15, 2017 in Berkeley, California Getty Images

33/50 15 April 2017 More than a dozen people were arrested after fist fights broke out at a park where supporters and opponents of President Trump had gathered Getty Images

34/50 15 April 2017 Hundreds of people with opposing opinions on President Donald Trump threw stones, lit fires, tossed explosives and tear gas and attacked each other with makeshift weapons as police stood by Getty Images

35/50 15 April 2017 A conservative protestor squares off with a anti-fascist protestor during the Patriots Day Free Speech Rally in Berkeley, California Reuters

36/50 15 April 2017 An anti-fascist protestor is detained by law enforcement during the Patriots Day Free Speech Rally in Berkeley, California Reuters

37/50 15 April 2017 Smoke billowing following a suicide car bombing in Rashidin, west of Aleppo, that targeted buses carrying Syrians evacuated from two besieged government-held towns of Fuaa and Kafraya Getty Images

38/50 15 April 2017 Female bodybuilders prepare themselves for judging backstage during the 2017 NABBA WFF Asia Seoul Open Championship in Seoul, South Korea Getty Images

39/50 15 April 2017 Female bodybuilders prepare themselves for judging backstage during the 2017 NABBA WFF Asia Seoul Open Championship in Seoul, South Korea Getty Images

40/50 15 April 2017 North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un waving to people after the military parade in Pyongyang marking the 105th anniversary of the birth of late North Korean leader Kim Il-Sung Getty Images

41/50 15 April 2017 Korean People's Army ballistic missiles being displayed through Kim Il-Sung square during a military parade in Pyongyang marking the 105th anniversary of the birth of late North Korean leader Kim Il-Sung Getty Images

42/50 14 April 2017 Tory Lanez performs on the Sahara Stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Getty Images

43/50 13 April 2017 Pope Francis kisses the feet of an inmate after washing it, at Paliano prison, to celebrate the Mass in Coena Domini, with the rite of the washing of the feet of some detainees, south of Rome, Italy EPA

44/50 13 April 2017 This aerial photo shows solar photovoltaic modules on a hillside in a village in Chuzhou, in eastern China's Anhui province Getty Images

45/50 13 April 2017 North Korean leader Kim Jong-un cuts the ribbon for an opening ceremony of a new residential housing project on Ryo Myong street in Pyongyang, North Korea EPA

46/50 13 April 2017 Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., arrives for his trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea. The scion of South Korea's Samsung business empire Lee appeared in court on trial for bribery and other charges AP

47/50 13 April 2017 Vietnamese national Doan Thi Huong is escorted by Malaysian police for a court appearance with Indonesian national Siti Aisyah (not pictured) at the magistrates' court in Sepang, for their alleged role in the assassination of Kim Jong-Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un Getty Images

48/50 13 April 2017 Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who was detained in connection with the death of Kim Jong-Nam, is escorted by Malaysian police for a court appearance at magistrates' court in Sepang, Malaysia EPA

49/50 12 April 2017 Iraqi federal police fire a mortar at an Islamic State position during the battle to recapture west Mosul Getty Images

50/50 11 April 2017 A migrant sits in a tent on the land of Cedric Herrou, a French farmer and volunteer assisting migrants to cross the French-Italian border to avoid police controls, in Breil-sur-Roya, France Reuters

“Every child is of equal worth and deserving of protection. Sadly across Europe at present, those of us working on the front line with these young people see that this does not translate into practice or policy.”

A Nord-Pas-de-Calais local authority spokesperson told The Independent: “The accusations of violence towards migrants, of which the national police are regularly accused of, are unfounded. There have been no recent complaints or referrals to the General Inspectorate of the National Police.

“Legal remedies exist and have been used in the past, systematically investigating under the authority of the judge.”