Alexei Barinskiy had two problems that sooner or later most of us have. But he found a solution that few of us would. And along the way, he created a small business, a charity, and a space where stressed out Muscovites can take out there aggression harmlessly, legally and violently.

It started in mid-2014, when Barinskiy, who works at a Russian IT company, had a two-hour meeting with “a really annoying co-worker.” Afterwards, he was so stressed out that he was telling a colleague over lunch, “I would give everything in my pocket to turn this entire restaurant upside down.”

The second problem came in 2015, when Barinskiy and his wife, Irina, were planning a big move and struggled to get rid of their unneeded junk: old bicycles, clothing, furniture and various trinkets.

“It was a nightmare,” Barinskiy, 33, recalled recently in nearly flawless English. “So we decided to make a service that comes by your house, takes everything that you don't need anymore, pays you a bit of money, brings it here, sells to customers, and then transfers most of the money to charity.”

By “here,” he means Svalka, a sprawling industrial space that was once the production facility of a top-secret Soviet defense factory, which he and and a couple of co-founders turned into a massive garage sale.

Under a faded red banner that once urged Soviet workers “to work efficiently and produce quality,” a dozen of Barinskiy's employees sort clothing, furniture, office goods, and oddities such as an old wooden portrait of Josef Stalin, and a life-size carousel with painted ponies. (“Make me an offer,” Barinskiy said during a recent tour of the space.)

He reckoned that in over a little more than a year, Svalka has raised about $15,000; he sends it all to dobro.mail.ru, a crowdfunding charity that according to its website has supported more than 141,000 projects, such as bringing food to the needy and establishing a garden for an orphanage where children can learn to grow vegetables.

Alexei Barinskiy, the co-founder of Svalka, a converted former secret military factory where Muscovites pay to destroy unwanted donated items (Washington Post)

But some of the stuff Svalka receives is junk no one wants.

“We needed some way to convert it into money,” Barinskiy said. At some point, he remembered wanting to trash that restaurant, and the idea for a second business in the space same was born. This is Debosh, “debauch,” in English.

Clients pay a price to reserve a room, starting at about $140, for Barinskiy's people to fill up with junk for them to destroy. (The cost depends on how elaborately the room is designed; a popular choice is a replica of the office where the customers work.)

Deboch customers have to wear helmets and safety glasses, and they aren't allowed to hurt each other, but otherwise, anything goes. Svalka staff members supply sledge hammers, close the door, turn up the music and let the clients whale.

“People need someplace to blow off steam; it's better in a space where it's allowed,” explained Lesya Ryabtseva, whose job title at Deboch translates to “steam blowing-off specialist.”

“It's fun to watch what happens when you say to a person, you can do whatever you want,” she said.

World news in pictures







27 show all World news in pictures



















































1/27 22 November 2016 Japan's Meteorological Agency official Koji Nakamura gives a briefing following a 6.9-magnitude earthquake that hit the country's northeast, in Tokyo Getty

2/27 22 November 2016 Displaced people fleeing from Islamic State militants in Tahrir neighborhood, walk in Mosul, Iraq Reuters

3/27 22 November 2016 People fleeing from Islamic State militants in Tahrir neighborhood, are seen in Mosul, Iraq Reuters

4/27 22 November 2016 Firemen try to extinguish a fire at a plastic factory in Istanbul, Turkey Reuters

5/27 22 November 2016 A policeman closes the gate from inside as people try to enter a bank in Ahmedabad, India Reuters

6/27 21 November 2016 View of the Ajuankota water reservoir that supplies La Paz, at 1% of its capacity, in La Paz. Bolivia's government declared an emergency on Monday as the country suffers its worst drought in 25 years. The drought started two weeks ago and has caused shortages in seven of the country's 10 biggest cities Getty

7/27 21 November 2016 Supporters of presidential candidate Maryse Narcisse of Lavalas display party posters during a march in support of their candidate in Port-au-Prince Getty

8/27 21 November 2016 Activists of some far-right Ukrainian parties loot a branch of Russian Sberbank in the centre of Kiev after a rally marking the third anniversary of the Euromaidan protests Getty

9/27 21 November 2016 Displaced Iraqi boys ask for food supplies at a food distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq Reuters

10/27 21 November 2016 An Indian relative assists an injured train passenger at a hospital in Kanpur. Rescuers ended their search for survivors amongst the twisted remains of a derailed train as the death toll from one of India's worst rail disasters rose to 146 Getty

11/27 21 November 2016 Iraqis, who were separated by the ongoing fighting, cry and hug their relatives as they meet after a long time, at the Khazir refugee camp near the Kurdish checkpoint of Aski Kalak Getty

12/27 21 November 2016 Ukraine marked the third anniversary of the start of its pro-EU revolution with President Petro Poroshenko's firm rejection of 'the Russian world'. The so-called Euromaidan protests lasted three months and culminated in a bloodbath that claimed the lives of more than 100 largely unarmed people and about 20 anti-riot police Getty

13/27 21 November 2016 Forces loyal to Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) hold a position amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in Sirte's Al-Giza Al-Bahriya district Getty

14/27 21 November 2016 Members of the General Security Unit of the National Palace (USGPN) try to disperse supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party as they march next to the National Palace of Port-au-Prince, Haiti Reuters

15/27 21 November 2016 An American flag hangs upside down in an encampment during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, US Reuters

16/27 20 November 2016 Police confront protesters with a rubber bullet gun during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, US Reuters

17/27 20 November 2016 Former French Prime minister and candidate for the French right-wing presidential primary Francois Fillon arrives at his campaign headquarters after the vote's first round in Paris Getty

18/27 20 November 2016 US President Barack Obama speaks during a press conference after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit at the Lima Convention Centre in Lima, Peru Getty

19/27 19 November 2016 Dakota Access Pipeline protesters are seen at the Oceti Sakowin campground near the town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota, US Reuters

20/27 16 November 2016 A US Customs and Border Patrol agent apprehends a suspected immigrant entering the country illegally along the Rio Grande in Hidalgo, Texas AP

21/27 16 November 2016 Evacuees formerly stranded in the earthquake-affected town of Kaikoura stand alongside the helicopter that brought them to the town of Woodend, near Christchurch, New Zealand Reuters

22/27 16 November 2016 Specialised water generation equipment is loaded onboard an RNZAF C-130 Hercules aircraft at Linton Military Camp in Manawatu, in preparation for deployment to those stranded on New Zealand's South Island following an earthquake Reuters

23/27 16 November 2016 Evacuees formerly stranded in the earthquake-affected town of Kaikoura stand alongside the helicopter that brought them to the town of Woodend, near Christchurch, New Zealand Reuters

24/27 16 November 2016 Policemen control a crowd of people standing in a queue to enter a bank to exchange discontinued currency in New Delhi, India AP

25/27 16 November 2016 India announced a week ago that it was withdrawing 500 and 1,000 rupee notes as legal tender to fight corruption and tax evasion. However, people are allowed a onetime swap of 4,000 rupees ($59) at any bank in exchange for smaller notes to meet immediate needs AP

26/27 16 November 2016 A Russian Orthodox priest conducts a blessing in front of the Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft set on the launch pad of the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan Getty

27/27 16 November 2016 Theo Martins and Willem Oosthuizen appear in court after an online video emerged showing them pushing a black man into a coffin and threatening to burn him alive, at the Middelburg magistrates High Court, in Mpumalanga province, South Africa Reuters

Barinskiy sees his venture as a way to do something positive in a society where the political system is controlled by the Kremlin and non-governmental civil society institutions are hanging by a thread.

“It is one's choice to be beaten down or do something about it,” he said.

He led the way up a metal staircase to a staging area, located in a small room overlooking the production floor, where customers of Deboch don their protective gear. There, he slid down a firehouse pole, The Post followed, and Barinskiy led the way to a room that had been decorated especially for an American reporter.

It was a replica of a polling place, complete with a ballot box and red-white-and-blue posters marked with slogans used by Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. With Moscow so interested in the result that the Obama administration accused the Kremlin of meddling in the vote, Russians were bombarded with often-skewed coverage of the campaign by the state-run media.

“We enjoyed the American election,” Barinskiy said, as he and another employee, Alan Tigiev, lifted their sledgehammers menacingly. “Maybe too much.”

He aimed his hammer like a spear and fired it at the ballot box, knocking it over.

The stress relief had begun.

Washington Post