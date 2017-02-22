Russia’s defence minister has told the UK to stop interfering in its foreign policy amid concern over the Kremlin’s overtures to a Libyan warlord.

Sir Michael Fallon had criticised talks held between Sergey Shoygu and Libyan National Army commander Khalifa Haftar, warning against Russian interference in the ongoing civil war.

“We don’t need the bear sticking his paws in,” the Defence Secretary said ahead of the Munich Security Conference last week.

Libya: PM Fayez al-Sarraj open to talks with General Haftar

Mr Shoygu attacked his counterpart’s remarks in a speech at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

“What is on [Britain’s] coat of arms, a lion, isn’t it?” he asked, according to a translation by state media.

“There is an old saying: every lion is a cat, but not every cat is a lion. Everyone should deal with their affairs.

“We do not think that there is an animal in their zoo that can tell a bear what to do.”

The Russian minister also vowed that Vladimir Putin’s forces would continue developing their nuclear capability as a top priority, while expanding conventional missiles tested in the Syrian war as a non-nuclear deterrent.

General Haftar visited Moscow twice last year and was invited on to Russia’s Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier as it returned from waters off the coast of Syria in January, holding a video conference with Mr Shoygu on board.

The Kremlin said the pair discussed “fighting against terrorism in the Middle East”, adding that Russia had sent medical supplies to General Haftar’s forces.

In pictures: Isis' Libyan stronghold of Sirte







10 show all In pictures: Isis' Libyan stronghold of Sirte

















1/10 Isis in Sirte Isis fighters parade through in Sirte in 2015

2/10 Isis in Sirte Islamic State (IS) group jihadists on the outskirts of Libya's western city of Sirte AFP/Getty

3/10 Isis in Sirte A photo of a billboard in Sirte, Libya, listing seven rules for women's clothing, saying they must be loose-fitting and undecorated HRW/social media

4/10 Isis in Sirte Isis militants process down a street in the coastal city of Sirte in Libya this week; the group has heralded Libya as its ‘strategic gateway’ to attack Europe AFP/Getty Images

5/10 Isis in Sirte An Isis lecture on Sharia at the Ouagadougou complex in Sirte, Libya, in 2016. HRW/social media

6/10 Isis in Sirte A sign reading "The city of Sirte, under the shadow of Sharia" as smoke rises in the background while forces aligned with Libya's new unity government advance on the eastern and southern outskirts of the Islamic State stronghold of Sirte on 9 June. Reuters

7/10 Isis in Sirte Fighters loyal to Libya's GNA prepare to launch attacks against Isis as they continue their resistance on the outskirts of the western city of Sirte Getty

8/10 Isis in Sirte Forces loyal to Libya's UN-backed unity government are seen during clashes with jihadists of the Islamic State (IS) on the western outskirts of Sirte on June 2, 2016. AFP/Getty Images

9/10 Isis in Sirte Forces loyal to Libya's UN-backed unity government fire during clashes with Isis around 14 miles west of Sirte on June 2, 2016. AFP/Getty Images

10/10 Isis in Libya

Sir Michael claimed the conference call had been largely symbolic but warned that Mr Putin was “testing” Nato and urged Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj’s government to reach out to General Haftar’s supporters in eastern Libya.

General Haftar, a 73-year-old veteran, served in the Libyan army under Muammar Gaddafi before fighting to oust the dictator in 2011 and has since been locked in a power struggle with the country’s multiple governments.

In December 2015, the Council of Deputies in Tobruk and the rival Tripoli-based General National Congress agreed to create the Government of National Accord (GNA), to form the Presidency Council and to end political deadlock.

But General Haftar has refused to support the UN-backed GNA, leading critics to accuse him of worsening the prospect of stability in Libya while aiming to consolidate his own power.

He has the backing of Egypt and the UAE but was shunned by Barack Obama’s administration. Donald Trump’s position remains unclear.

Widespread conflict and lawlessness in Libya has allowed the country to be carved up by countless armed militias including Isis, which uses the country as a training base for fighters in the Middle East and terror attacks abroad.

The continuing war has allowed smugglers to launch boats carrying hundreds of thousands of refugees to Europe from the country’s northern coast, prompting growing cooperation between the EU and GNA to stem the flow.

Britain is among the countries training the Libyan coastguard, while giving millions of pounds worth of aid, and Nato has received a request from the Libyan government for support.