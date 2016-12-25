A Russian military plane carrying 92 people, including dozens of Red Army Choir singers, has crashed into the Black Sea on its way to an air base Syria, killing everyone on board.
No survivors have been spotted after a military plane carrying 92 people, including a well-known military band, crashed near Sochi, Russia's defence ministry has said.
A total of 84 passengers and eight crew members were on the Tu-154 plane when it disappeared from radar two minutes after taking off in good weather.
Emergency crews found fragments of the plane about 1.5 kilometers (less than one mile) from shore. By Sunday afternoon, rescue teams had already recovered 10 bodies from the crash site.
The plane was carrying Russian servicemen and 64 members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, among them its leader Valery Khalilov, who were being flown into Russia's Hmeymim air base in Syria to entertain military personnel in the run-up to the new year.
Also on board was Yelizaveta Glinka, a Russian doctor who has won wide acclaim for her charity work. Her foundation said that Glinka was accompanying a shipment of medicines for a hospital in Syria.
Nine Russian journalists from three Russian television stations were also among the passengers.
More than 3,000 people — including dozens of divers — worked from 27 ships and several helicopters to search the undersea crash site, according to the Defense Ministry.
Drones were also flown over to help spot bodies and debris. Around 100 more divers were being flown in from naval facilities across Russia, and officials brought in powerful spotlights so the search could continue around the clock.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said 10 bodies had been recovered so far "No survivors are seen," he added.
An unnamed ministry source told Russian news agencies no life rafts had been found, while another source told the Interfax agency that the plane had not sent an SOS signal.
Viktor Ozerov, head of the defence affairs committee at the upper house of Russian parliament, said the crash could have been caused by a technical malfunction or a crew error, but he believes it could not have been terrorism because the plane was operated by the military.
"I totally exclude" the idea of an attack bringing down the plane, he said in remarks carried by state RIA Novosti news agency.
However, some experts contested Mr Ozerov's claim, saying the crew's failure to report a malfunction pointed to a possible terror attack.
"Possible malfunctions ... certainly wouldn't have prevented the crew from reporting them," Vitaly Andreyev, a former senior Russian air traffic controller, told RIA Novosti, adding that it points at an "external impact."
World news in pictures
World news in pictures
-
1/36 21 December 2016
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, embraces Bana Al-Abed, 7, from Aleppo, Syria, at his Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey
AP
-
2/36 20 December 2016
Relatives grieve by the corpse of victim of a blast in a fireworks market, flattened by a huge blast that killed at least 26 and injured dozens, who lies on the ground in Mexico City
Getty
-
3/36 20 December 2016
View of the utter destruction caused by a huge blast in a fireworks market in Mexico City, killing at least nine people and injuring 70, according to police
Getty
-
4/36 20 December 2016
Late Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov's wife Marina reacts next to the flag-wrapped coffin during a ceremony at Esenboga airport in Ankara, Turkey
Reuters
-
5/36 20 December 2016
Media stand near a truck which ran into a crowded Christmas market killing several people in Berlin, Germany
AP
-
6/36 20 December 2016
Work begins at a poultry farm in Kawaminami, Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan to bury chickens culled after a highly virulent strain of bird flu was detected
Reuters
-
7/36 19 December 2016
Andrey Karlov lying dead after being shot by policeman Mevlut Mert Altintas at a gallery in Ankara, Turkey
AP
-
8/36 16 December 2016
Malaysian muslim women carry placards during a demonstration in solidarity with the inhabitants of the embattled Syrian city of Aleppo, outside the Russian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur
Getty
-
9/36 16 December 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at a Japanese-Russian business dialogue meeting in Tokyo, Japan
Reuters
-
10/36 16 December 2016
A member of the Syrian government forces watches during an evacuation operation of Syrian rebel fighters and civilians from a opposition-held area of Aleppo towards rebel-held territory in the west of Aleppo's province
Getty
-
11/36 13 December 2016
Honour guards carry the coffin of police officer Tugay Can Kizilirmak, 26, who was killed outside the Besiktas football club stadium
Rex
-
12/36 13 December 2016
Family members mourn as honour guards carry the coffin of police officer Tugay Can Kizilirmak, 26, who was killed outside the Besiktas football club stadium in Istanbul
Rex
-
13/36 13 December 2016
Brazilian Chapecoense footballer Alan Ruschel, one of the survivors of the LaMia airliner air crash in Colombia two weeks ago, arrives at hospital in Chapeco, Santa Catarina state, southern Brazil
Getty
-
14/36 13 December 2016
The son of Brazilian radio journalist Rafael Henzel, one of the survivors of the LaMia airliner air crash in Colombia two weeks ago, rejoices as his father arrives at hospital in Chapeco, Santa Catarina state, southern Brazil
Getty
-
15/36 13 December 2016
Brazilian radio journalist Rafael Henzel, lies on a stretcher as he arrives at the hospital in Brazil, after he survived a plane crash with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense aboard, in Chapeco, Brazil
Reuters
-
16/36 13 December 2016
Nadia Murad breaks down crying as Lamia Haji Bashar delivers a speech at the European parliament in Strasbourg, after being awarded laureates of the 2016 Sakharov human rights prize
AFP/Getty Images
-
17/36 11 December 2016
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, President Tayyip Erdogan and Former President Abdullah Gul pray during a ceremony for police officers killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey
Reuters
-
18/36 11 December 2016
Members of U.S. Army Special Forces provide training for Iraqi fighters from Hashid Shaabi at Makhmur camp in Iraq
Reuters
-
19/36 11 December 2016
Chinese dancers perform during a rehearsal of 'Chinese Dance: Maestros & Classics', the closing performance of the NCPA Dance Festival 2016 at the National Centre for the Perfoming Arts (NCPA) Theatre in Beijing, China
EPA
-
20/36 11 December 2016
Chinese dancers perform during a rehearsal of 'Chinese Dance: Maestros & Classics', the closing performance of the NCPA Dance Festival 2016 at the National Centre for the Perfoming Arts (NCPA) Theatre in Beijing, China
EPA
-
21/36 11 December 2016
A nun stands inside the damaged St. Peter and St. Paul Coptic Orthodox Church after a bombing in Cairo, Egypt
EPA
-
22/36 11 December 2016
Rescue workers tend to the scene of a church roof collapse at Reigners Bible Church in Uyo, Nigeria
EPA
-
23/36 10 December 2016
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos poses with the medal and diploma during the award ceremony of the Nobel Peace Prize
Getty
-
24/36 10 December 2016
Police officers comfort each other after explosions near the Besiktas football club stadium Vodafone Arena in Istanbul. Turkey
AP
-
25/36 10 December 2016
Turkish forensic police officers work next to bodies front of a water cannon vehicle on the site where a car bomb exploded near the stadium of football club Besiktas in central Istanbul
Getty
-
26/36 8 December 2016
A woman stands on the ruin of a market after an earthquake in Meureudu, Aceh province, Indonesia
AP
-
27/36 8 December 2016
A police investigator takes pictures of Nora Acielo, 47, after she was gunned down by unidentified men while she was escorting her two children to school in Manila, Philippines
Reuters
-
28/36 5 December 2016
The sun rises behind skyscrapers amidst the clouds on a foggy morning in Dubai
Getty
-
29/36 5 December 2016
An Iraqi soldier gestures as he steps on the head of the dead body of who Iraqi forces say was an Islamic State militant, in Shayyalah al-Imam near Mosul
Reuters
-
30/36 5 December 2016
A man checks the damage at a medical clinic following overnight government air strikes on the town of Binnish, in Syria's northwestern Idlib province
Getty
-
31/36 5 December 2016
A quarantine official disinfects a road leading to a chicken farm in Pyeongtaek, west of Seoul, South Korea. A suspected case of avian influenza was reported at the farm
EPA
-
32/36 5 December 2016
The bust of the late President Park Chung-hee is seen spray painted in a park in Seoul, South Korea. The bust was vandalized in an apparent anonymous act of discontent with his daughter and incumbent President Park Geun-hye who is suspected of having been involved in an unprecedented corruption scandal. The grafitti reads 'Order of Removal'
EPA
-
33/36 5 December 2016
Rescue workers stand beside the bodies of the victims following a fire at a local hotel, at a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan
EPA
-
34/36 5 December 2016
Iraqis ride bicycles between Baghdad's Abu Nawas street and the suspension bridge in the capital's Karrada district during an event calling for peace and the eradication of the Islamic State (IS) group
Getty
-
35/36 5 December 2016
Iraqis gather prior to cycling between Baghdad's Abu Nawas street and the suspension bridge in the capital's Karrada district during an event calling for peace and the eradication of the Islamic State (IS) group
Getty
-
36/36 4 December 2016
Young people march around the Plaza de la Revolucion and chant 'Yo soy Fidel,' 'I am Fidel' in English, before the arrival of the remains of former Cuban President Fidel Castro during on their four-day journey across the country in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba
Getty
Speaking in St Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared 26 December a national day of mourning.
He said the government will "conduct a thorough investigation into the reasons and do everything to support the victims' families."
Russia's Defence Ministry regularly flies musicians into Syria to put on concerts for military personnel. The base they were heading for, Hmeymim, is in Latakia province, from where Russia conducts air strikes against Syrian rebels.
Syrian President Bashar al Assad told Russia he was saddened by the crash.
In a condolence message sent to Mr Putin, Mr Assad said the two countries were partners in the "fight to lay the foundations of stability, security and peace" in Syria.
"Our prayers are with you ... our sorrows and joys are one," Mr Assad said. "The plane had dear friends who had come to join us and the people of Aleppo in their joy with victory and Christmas feasts."
In April 2010, a Tu-154 carrying Polish President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others crashed while trying to land at a sporadically used military airport in Smolensk in western Russia, killing everyone on board.
Investigations by both Polish and Russian experts blamed pilot error in bad weather conditions, but Polish authorities have launched a new probe.
Additional reporting by agenciesReuse content