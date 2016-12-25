Most people travelling on the Russian military plane that crashed on Sunday were members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, the official choir of the Russian Armed Forces.

The world-renowned military choir and dance ensemble were being flown into Russia's Hmeymim air base in Syria to entertain soldiers in the run-up to the new year, the RIA news agency quoted the Defence Ministry as saying.

Founded in 1928, during the Soviet era, the "Red Army Choir" consists of male singers, an orchestra, and a dance group.

The plane was reportedly carrying 92 people in total, including 68 members of the band, nine journalists, and eight crew, as well as several servicemen. It crashed en route to the Russian military base in Syria.

One body has been recovered so far. There is no word of survivors.

The ensemble is state-owned, made up of members of the Russian army, and performs in military dress, though the singers also wear costumes for some songs.

Russia's Defence Ministry regularly flies musicians into Syria to put on concerts for soldiers. The base they were heading for, Hmeymim, is in Latakia province, from where Russia flies air strikes against Syrian rebels.

A rescue team has found fragments of the TU-154 plane, which the Russian Defence Ministry said had disappeared from radar shortly after takeoff from the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Russian ambassador to Turkey shot dead in Ankara







13 show all Russian ambassador to Turkey shot dead in Ankara























1/13 The unnamed gunman gestures after shooting the Russian Ambassador to Turkey AP

2/13 The gunman opened fire at a photo gallery in Ankara, Turkey AP

3/13 Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov was delivering a speech when the gunman opened fire AP

4/13 The gunman addressed the room after shooting the Russian Ambassador AP

5/13 The gunman spoke in Arabic after opening fire on the Russian ambassador to Turkey AP

6/13 The gunman stands over the body of Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, at a photo gallery in Ankara, Turkey AP

7/13 People in the art gallery react moments after the Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, was shot dead AP

8/13 Turkish police secure the area near the art gallery where Andrei Karlov was shot REUTERS

9/13 The gunman reportedly shouted "Aleppo" and "revenge" after shooting Mr Karlov dead AFP/Getty Images

10/13 The gunman stands over the body of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov AP

11/13 The gunman, a Turkish policeman, can be seen standing behind the Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, before he opened fire AP

12/13 An ambulance leaves the area near the art gallery where the Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov was shot dead REUTERS

13/13 Guests leave as the gunman holds his weapon behind them AFP/Getty

The ministry said rescue teams found fragments of the plane at a distance of about 1.5 kilometres (less than a mile) from shore, at a depth of 50-70 metres.

Russia's RIA news agency, citing an unidentified security source, said preliminary data indicated that the plane had crashed because of a technical malfunction or a pilot error.