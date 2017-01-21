A school bus carrying Hungarian children returning from a trip to France has crashed in northern Italy, killing at least 16 people.

The vehicle, which was carrying students aged between 15 and 17, slammed into a highway barrier before, then burst into flames.

Emergency services said 39 people survived but 26 of them were injured, some seriously.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash near Verona and it is not yet known why the bus, which was on its way to Budapest, left the road.

But reports said the impact of the crash was so strong some passengers were thrown out of the bus.

The Hungarian foreign ministry said there were at least 54 passengers on board, including accompanying adults and two drivers.