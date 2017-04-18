A man has "fully" confessed to having organised the bombing of the St Petersberg metro, Russian media reported.

A lawyer for Abror Azimov, who was arrested on Sunday, said he had admitted to being behind the blasts, the BBC reported.

The April 3 attack killed 14 people and injured more than 50.

Russia's Federal Security Service, as cited by RIA news agency, identified Azimov as having been born in 1990 and hailing from Central Asia.

He was the ninth person to have been detained on suspicion of having colluded with the bomber, Akbarzhon Jalilov, since the attack took place.

Azimov has been accused of training Jalilov to use the bomb, which he took with him on a train and detonated, killing himself in the explosion.

The attack happened the same day that leader Vladimir Putin was visiting the city.

Russia's state-run TASS news agency quoted Azimov's lawyer, Armen Zadoyan, as saying: "He admitted his guilt in full."