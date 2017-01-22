A gang rape that was reportedly live-streamed on Facebook has led to the arrest of three people.

The trio was detained after the alleged attack in an apartment in Uppsala, Sweden, on Saturday night.

The crime was broadcast on a closed Facebook group, according to Swedish tabloid, Aftonbladet.

Regional police have begun an investigation and did not release further information, but one person who allegedly saw the stream told the paper: "I first thought it was a poorly orchestrated joke."

Police began their investigation after they were tipped off early shortly after the attack, news website, The Local, reported.