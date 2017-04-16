Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has claimed victory in a referendum that would give him sweeping new powers.

But the main opposition the Republican People's Party (CHP) said they will demand a recount of up to 40 per cent of the vote, saying that "illegal acts" occurred during the vote and that there were up to 2.5m "problematic ballots". The pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party (HDP) also claimed they had information there was between three and four per cent voter fraud during the vote.

The state-run Anadolu news agency claimed that – with 98 per cent of the votes counted – 51 per cent per cent of voters sided with the "Yes" campaign, which would usher in the most radical change to the country's political system in its modern history.

Yet there was confusion around the number of votes that had been counted, with the Supreme Election Commission reporting that only 65 to 70 per cent of ballots had been opened.

The Supreme Election Commission took the unprecedented move to say it would count ballots that had not been stamped by its officials as valid unless they could be proved fraudulent, citing a high number of complaints that its officials at polling stations had failed to stamp them.

​Anadolu reported that Mr Erdogan had called allied political leaders to congratulate them over the yes win, with the words: “May this result be fortunate for our nation.” Meanwhile. Mr Erdogan was said to have told Prime Minister Binali Yildirim that the results were “clear”, according to presidential sources.

As Mr Erdogan's supporters celebrated on the streets of Istanbul with fireworks - The CHP said that “illegal acts” were being carried out in favour of the government in the referendum.

However, the leader of Turkey's nationalist MHP opposition party, Devlet Bahceli - who supported the "Yes" campaign said that the outcome of a referendum on boosting the powers of President Tayyip Erdogan was an “undeniably successful achievement” and should be respected.

But, with the opposition parties stating that a re-count is required, it may be some time before a definitive result is reached.

The vote would replace Turkey's parliamentary democracy with an executive presidency and could see Mr Erdogan stay in power until at least 2029. The vote would allow him to re-take control of the ruling Justice and Development party (AKP) that he helped to found. Mr Erdogan spent 11 years as Turkey's Prime Minister - and head of the AKP - before becoming the country's first directly-elected president in August 2014 - a supposedly ceremonial role.

The “Yes” campaign says the proposed changes would streamline Turkey’s political system, and points out that both the US and France have an executive presidency.

But opponents fear the concentration of the power in the office of the Presidency will cause the country to lurch further towards authoritarianism and one-man rule.

The outcome will also shape Turkey's strained relations with the European Union. The Nato member state has curbed the flow of refugees and migrants – mainly refugees from wars in Syria and Iraq – using a route from Turkey to enter the bloc but Mr Erdogan says he may review the deal after the vote.

Data cited by the state-run Anadolu news agency showed a high percentage of "Yes" votes in central Anatolia, a traditional stronghold for the Mr Erdogan, while "No" votes led in coastal regions near the Aegean Sea and Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast.

In Turkey's three biggest cities - Istanbul, Izmir and the capital Ankara - the “No” camp appeared set to prevail narrowly, according to Turkish television stations.

After he cast his vote near his home in Istanbul, Mr Erdogan was greeted by a crowd chanting his name. His staff handed out toys for children in the crowd.

"God willing I believe our people will decide to open the path to much more rapid development," Mr Erdogan said in the polling station after casting his vote.

"I believe in my people's democratic common sense."