Turkey and Russia agree terms of Syria ceasefire, state media reports

Turkish and Russian governments have agreed the terms of a ceasefire in Syria, state media in Turkey has reported.

The Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a meeting yesterday in Ankara between Syrian opposition and the regime aimed at establishing a "permanent" solution to the ongoing crisis, according to Russian news agencies.

A Syria civil war ceasefire will now come into effect after midnight, according to the pro-Turkish government Anadolu Agency which reportedly quotes unnamed sources.

The agency said that terror groups, without mentioning which ones, will be not be part of the agreement.

It also reported that the peace process will go ahead in the Kazakhstan capital of Astana, supervised by Turkish and Russian leadership, if the ceasefire holds.

There has been no immediate confirmation from Turkey's Foreign Ministry.

Russia, Iran and Turkey said last week they were ready to help broker a peace deal after holding talks in Moscow.

It follows the evacuation of an estimated 34,000 from the battered city of Aleppo earlier this month.

A failed ceasefire in September, brokered by the US and Russia, quickly failed as the Syrian government continued bombing rebel-held hotspots.

The war in Syria, prompted by the 2011 Arab Spring and President Bashar al-Assad's violent reaction to protests, has killed potentially more than 430,000, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, and an estimated 11 million Syrians have fled their homes since March 2011.

Around one million Syrians have requested asylum to Europe, including 300,000 applications to Germany, according to the European University Institute in Florence.