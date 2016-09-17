A young woman was allegedly verbally and physically assaulted on a public bus in Turkey, with reports claiming it could be because she was wearing shorts.

The attack took place on the first day of the Eid al-Adha holiday in the Maslak neighbourhood of Istanbul.

It left Ayşegül Terzi, a 23-year-old nurse, with severe facial bruising.

The incident was captured on the bus’ CCTV camera which apparently shows an unidentified man standing at the back of the bus. According to Turkish media the man is apparently shouting: “those who wear shorts must die!”

Ms Terzi told ShowTV that she didn’t hear him because she was listening to her headphones.

The man then allegedly started to attack the woman, kicking her in the face while apparently screaming “you are a devil!”

Mr Terzi described how three young men stepped in and stopped the perpetrator, but they failed to prevent him from escaping.

She later claimed the bus driver refused to take her to a police station or hospital. The driver denies this, but Ms Terzi still intends to file a complaint, according to Turkish Minute.

The police have told Turkish media that Ms Terzi did not highlight her clothing as the reason for the attack.

This didn't stop a number of Twitter users taking to social media with the hashtag "#AyşegülTerzininSesiOlalim" to protest the attack on the grounds Ms Terzi has the right to dress how she pleases.