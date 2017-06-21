Isis fighters have blown up the world famous Grand al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul, according to the Iraqi military.

The Counter Terrorism Service had advanced to within 50 metres of the mosque during a push to take over the spot where the so-called caliphate was declared, according to the military and the senior commander of the international coalition fighting Isis.

Isis "terror gangs committed another historical crime by blowing up the al-Nuri mosque and its historical al-Habda minaret", the Iraqi military said in a statement.

The Isis news agency Amaq says that US planes were responsible for the blown up mosque, which is featured on the Iraqi 10,000 dinar note. A spokesman for the US led coalition denies striking the area of Mosul where the mosque was standing.

The US-led coalition has been providing air and ground support for the Mosul offensive since October when the efforts began.

Iraqi officials have privately said that they would like to capture the mosque in time for Eid al-Fitr, a festival that takes place at the end of Ramadan, the month in which Muslims fast. That festival begins this year in Iraq on June 25 or 26.

In pictures: Isis' weapons factories







11 show all In pictures: Isis' weapons factories



















1/11 A mortar round fin manufactured by Isis in Gogjali, Mosul, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

2/11 Isis rocket components discovered in Gogjali, Mosul, Iraq in November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

3/11 Isis mortars discovered near Karamlais, Iraq, in November 2016 CAR

4/11 An Isis rocket launch frame in Qaraqosh, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

5/11 A memo from Isis' COSQC on quality control at a manufacturing facility in Gogjali, Mosul, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

6/11 Electrically-operated initiators manufactured by Isis in forces Gogjali, Mosul, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

7/11 Isis mortar tubes at a manufacturing facility in Karamlais, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

8/11 An Isis mortar production facility discovered in Gogjali, Mosul, in November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

9/11 An Isis weapons manufacturing facilities near Mosul in November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

10/11 Stocks of French-manufactured Sorbitol, Latvian potassium nitrate and Lebanese sugar at an Isis weapons factory in Iraq Conflict Armament Research

11/11 A destroyed Isis weapons facility in Qaraqosh, Iraq, November 2016 Conflict Armament Research

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi proclaimed himself "caliph" - ruler of all Muslims - from the lectern in July 2014 in the mediaeval mosque after his forces took over significant portions of Iraq and Syria. The black flag of the terror group has flown from atop the famous minaret there since June 2014.

The Isis militants have been tricky in their manoeuvres as the coalition has tried to retake the area, weaving through the city's alleyways and narrow streets to fight back against coalition forces. Some streets are obstructed with cloth to disrupt air surveillance, which has made the situation even more dangerous for civilians.

Even so, the Iraqi army estimates that there are just 300 Isis fighters left in the city, down from the estimated 6,000 who were there when the fighting began.

The situation in Old City is reportedly very grim for civilians. There are more than 100,000 non-militants trapped in the fragile homes of the area with little or no food, water, medicine, and electricity. Their access to medical clinics is also very limited.

The International Committee of the Red cross says that sick and wounded civilians who escape through Isis lines have been dying in "high numbers". Coalition forces say they have established ways to ensure that people in areas of the city that are taken fro Isis can get help.

"We are trying to keep families inside their houses and, after we secure their block, we will evacuate them through safe routes", Lieutenant General Abdul Ghani al-Assadi, the senior commander for the Counter Terrorism Service in Mosul, told Iraqi state television.

Should coalition forces retake the city, it would effectively be the end of the Iraq portion of the caliphate, even though Isis fighters would still control territories to the west and south of Mosul.

Baghdadi is unlikely to be found in Mosul, as he has reportedly left the fighting there to local commanders. The Isis leader is suspected to be hiding in the border area between Iraq and Syria, US and Iraqi military sources say.

The leaning minaret of the mosque that is now destroyed was one of hte most famous landmarks int he Old City, and was held important symbolic meaning in the battle against Isis after the terror group seized control of the city three years ago.

The mosque is named after Nur al-Din Mahmoud Zangi, a Turkic ruler of Mosul and Eleppo. It was ordered to be constructed in 1172.

Nur al-Din was known for unifying Muslims to wage a war for god against Christian Crusaders. During the 28 years that he ruled, he was able to capture Damascus, and helped lay the foundation for Saladin, who would become the first sultan of Egypt and Syria and the founder of the Ayyubid dynasty. Nur al-Din is revered for having pushed to establish Sunni orthodoxy over Shia religious practises. Isis claims to adhere to Sunni Islam practices.