United Nations analysis of satellite imagery has proven an air strike destroyed an aid convoy taking aid to rebel-held parts of Aleppo province, despite Russian claims that the lorries may have accidentally caught fire or been hit by rebels.

More than 20 people were killed in the attack near the northern Syrian city, which incinerated 18 lorries in a joint UN and Syrian Arab Red Crescent convoy just hours after the end of a fragile crasefire.

The US swiftly said Russian aircraft were thought to be responsible but the Kremlin denied the accusations and floated several alternative scenarios, which were dismissed by experts.

Russia denies Syria aid convoy attack with release of footage

“With our analysis we determined it was an air strike and I think multiple other sources have said that as well,” Lars Bromley, research adviser at UNOSAT said on Wednesday.

The UN Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon, is establishing an internal UN board of inquiry to investigate the attack and urged all parties to fully cooperate.

Previous analysis of debris found at the site of the attack on 19 September uncovered fragments of what appeared to by Russian fragmentation bombs.

American officials said two Russian Sukhoi SU-24 jets were in the skies at the exact time of the strike, following footage broadcast live by Russia Today showing a military drone monitoring the convoy's progress.

But Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for Russia's defence ministry, initially said there was no evidence the lorries had been struck by "ordnance".

In pictures: Russian air strikes in Syria







10 show all In pictures: Russian air strikes in Syria

















1/10 Volunteers from Syria Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, help civilians after Russia carried out its first airstrikes in Syria

2/10 The aftermath of Russian airstrike in Talbiseh, Syria

3/10 Smoke billows from buildings in Talbiseh, in Homs province, western Syria, after airstrikes by Russian warplanes AP

4/10 Russian Air Forces carry out an air strike in the ISIS controlled Al-Raqqah Governorate. Russia's KAB-500s bombs completely destroy the Liwa al-Haqq command unit

5/10 Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy firing Kalibr cruise missiles against remote Isis targets in Syria

6/10 Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy firing Kalibr cruise missiles against remote Isis targets in Syria, a thousand kilometres away. The targets include ammunition factories, ammunition and fuel depots, command centres, and training camps

7/10 Russia claimed it hit eight Isis targets, including a "terrorist HQ and co-ordination centre" that was completely destroyed

8/10 A release from the Russian defence ministry purportedly showing targets in Syria being hit

9/10 A video grab taken from the footage made available on the Russian Defence Ministry's official website, purporting to show an airstrike in Syria

10/10 Russia launched air strikes in war-torn Syria, its first military engagement outside the former Soviet Union since the occupation of Afghanistan in 1979. Russian warplanes carried out strikes in three Syrian provinces along with regime aircraft as Putin seeks to steal US President Barack Obama's thunder by pushing a rival plan to defeat Isis militants in Syria

He claimed damage visible in footage was caused by the cargo catching fire, suggesting the convoy could be carrying militant weapons and seeking to implicate the \Nobel Prize-nominated White Helmets group of rescue volunteers.

The High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein, has accused Bashar al-Assad's government and its allies, including Russia, of presiding over a "ghastly avalanche of violence and destruction" in rebel-held districts of Aleppo.

“The attacks over the past ten days have been the most intense the inhabitants of eastern Aleppo have endured since the conflict began, and not a single neighbourhood is now considered safe," he said, specifically reminding Russia of its obligations under international weapons conventions.

"All seem to indicate that the ongoing operations are conducted in complete disregard for the most basic standards of international humanitarian law..the current operation by the Syrian Government and its allies appears to be intended to force the surrender of fighters in eastern Aleppo by any means necessary."

Additional reporting by Reuters