The seven-year-old who gained a worldwide following tweeting the horrors of the siege of Aleppo has written an open letter to the new US President asking him not to forget the other children caught up in the Syrian civil war.

“You must do something for the children of Syria because they are like your children and deserve peace like you,“ Bana al-Abed, who was evacuated with her family from the war-torn city in December, wrote to the newly inaugurated Donald Trump.

“I beg you, can you do something for the children of Syria? If you can, I will be your best friend,” she said on her Twitter account, alongside a photograph of the handwritten note.

My letter to @realdonaldtrump: I beg you, can you do something for the children of Syria? If you can, I will be your best friend. Thank you pic.twitter.com/rWmgDuBf6P — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) January 25, 2017

The UN estimates that at least 15,000 children are among the more than 300,000 people who have been killed in Syria's six-year-old civil war.

Bana’s mother Fatemeh, who teaches her daughter English and helped set up the famous Twitter account, said that Bana wrote the letter just before Mr Trump was inaugurated last week.

Some of her friends died in Aleppo, Bana wrote, which was the “city of death”.

“Right now in Turkey, I can go out and enjoy. I can go to school although I didn't yet. That is why peace is important for everyone… However, millions of Syrian children are not like me right now and suffering… because of adult people.

“I know you will be the President of America, so can you please save the children and people of Syria? If you promise me you will do something for the children of Syria, I am already your new friend.”

Bana’s mother Fatemeh, who studied English at university, has been teaching Bana and her younger brothers the language, and helped Bana set up the famous account last September.

She used it to talk about her fear of Russian-backed regime bombing in east Aleppo, her wish to go to school, and her dreams of becoming a teacher one day.

The account attracted followers from over the world – as well as critics such as Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, who called her posts “terrorist propaganda”.

In Pictures: The crisis unfolding in Syria







30 show all In Pictures: The crisis unfolding in Syria

























































1/30 A Syrian family arrives at a checkpoint, manned by pro-government forces, at the al-Hawoz street roundabout, after leaving Aleppo's eastern neighbourhoods Getty

2/30 A Syrian woman, fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, reacts as she stands with her children in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood, after regime troops retook the area from rebel fighters Getty

3/30 Syrian pro-regime fighters, gesture as they drive past resident fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood Getty

4/30 Syrian rebels withdrew from six more neighbourhoods in their one-time bastion of east Aleppo in the face of advancing government troops, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Getty

5/30 Syrian rebels withdrew from six more neighbourhoods in their one-time bastion of east Aleppo in the face of advancing government troops, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Getty

6/30 Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, arrive in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood , after regime troops retook the area from rebel fighters Getty

7/30 Syrian pro-regime fighters, gesture as they drive past residents fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood Getty

8/30 Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, arrive in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood, after regime troops retook the area from rebel fighters Getty

9/30 Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, arrive in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood Getty

10/30 A Syrian pro-regime fighter speaks with a child, as residents flee violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood. Syrian rebels withdrew from six more neighbourhoods in their one-time bastion of east Aleppo in the face of advancing government troops AFP/Getty Images

11/30 Smoke rises as seen from a governement-held area of Aleppo, Syria Reuters

12/30 Syrian soldiers targeting rebels-held areas in the eastern neighborhoods in Aleppo, Syria. According to media reports, the army is now holding on 99 percent of Aleppoís eastern neighborhoods EPA

13/30 Syrian pro-government forces patrol Aleppo's eastern al-Salihin neighbourhood after troops retook the area from rebel fighters Getty

14/30 Syrian soldiers rest following the battle at al-Sheik Saeed neighborhood in Aleppo, Syria EPA

15/30 A Syrian pro-government fighter walking past closed shops in the Bab al-Nasr district of Aleppo's Old City. Once renowned for its bustling souks, grand citadel and historic gates, Aleppo's Old City has been rendered virtually unrecognisable by some of the worst violence of Syria's war Getty

16/30 The crucial battle for Aleppo entered its 'final phase' after Syrian rebels retreated into a small pocket of their former bastion in the face of new army advances. The retreat leaves opposition fighters confined to just a handful of neighbourhoods in southeast Aleppo, the largest of them Sukkari and Mashhad Getty

17/30 Syrian civilans arrive at a checkpoint, manned by pro-government forces, at the al-Hawoz street roundabout, after leaving Aleppo's eastern neighbourhoods. Syria's government has retaken at least 85 percent of east Aleppo, which fell to rebels in 2012, since beginning its operation Getty

18/30 Syrian civilians flee the Sukkari neighbourhood towards safer rebel-held areas in southeastern Aleppo Getty

19/30 Syrians celebrate in the government-held Mogambo neighbourhood of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, after rebel fighters retreated into a small pocket of their former bastion in the face of new army advances Getty

20/30 Syrians celebrate in the government-held Mogambo neighbourhood of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, after rebel fighters retreated into a small pocket of their former bastion in the face of new army advances. The fall of Aleppo would be the worst rebel defeat since Syria's conflict began in 2011, and leave the government in control of the country's five major cities Getty

21/30 A Syrian refugee camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA wire

22/30 Syrian refugee Aliya inside the tent where she lives with her husband and ten children in a camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA wire

23/30 Syrian refugee women and children outside the entrance to their tents in the refugee camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA Wire

24/30 A Syrian refugee camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA wire

25/30 A Syrian refugee camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA Wire

26/30 A Syrian refugee woman outside the entrance to the tent where her family live, in the refugee camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA wire

27/30 A vehicle drives past a mosque at night in Idlib, Syria. Picture taken with a long exposure Reuters

28/30 Damaged buildings stand in the rebel-controlled town of Binnish in Idlib province, Syria Reuters

29/30 The night sky is seen through damaged windows in the rebel-controlled town of Binnish in Idlib province, Syria Reuters

30/30 Damaged buildings stand in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan in Idlib province, Syria Reuters

Turkish officials promised that Bana, her mother and father and her two younger brothers could resettle in Turkey if they managed to escape the besieged rebel enclave of east Aleppo.

Photos from her Twitter account now show her enjoying normal aspects of childhood such as playgrounds, sweet shops, and new books.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has supported Syria’s rebels in the conflict to date, as has the US, but President Trump is yet to make his position clear.

On the campaign trail he said that the US should focus on eliminating extremist groups such as Isis, suggesting that an alliance with the Syrian and Russian governments is his preferred way forward.

Theresa May rules out torture despite Trump's promise to bring it back

This week White House press secretary Sean Spicer reiterated that Mr Trump is “open to working with any country that shares our interest in defeating Isis.”

Mr Trump has also signed an executive order commanding the US’s Departments of State and Defence to come up with a plan for implementing "safe zones" in Syria to stem the flow of refugees from the country.

It is also expected that he will announce a temporary ban on asylum for people fleeing conflicts or persecution in Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.