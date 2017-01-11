​A UK-based Syrian war watchdog has published data tallying the number of violent incidents targeting civilians carried out by all parties in the bloody conflict for last year.

The report from the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) found that Syrian regime helicopters dropped 12,958 barrel bombs in 2016 in total. The strikes resulted in the deaths of 653 civilians, SNHR found, including 166 children and 86 women.

Most were dropped on rebel-held suburbs of Damascus, followed by Aleppo, Hama, Idlib, Daraa, and Homs.

November - when the battle to retake Aleppo intensified - saw the highest number of barrel bombs dropped

Barrel bombs are among several particularly damage-inflicting types of bombs that have been dropped on rebel held areas by the Syrian government, with the help of the Russian air force.

At least 1373 attacks on Civilian Vital Facilities by the main influential parties in 2016https://t.co/osqRrxIHmj#Syria pic.twitter.com/YA2tu2jJDO — Syrian Network (@snhr) January 10, 2017

They are illegal under international law because they have too ‘indiscriminate’ a target area, putting civilians at risk.

Since they cost considerably less than missiles and the Syrian government is able to manufacture them locally, they have been widely used by President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian civil war.

Shocking images show Aleppo before and after the conflict

SNHR also found that barrel bombs had caused damage to 97 structures throughout the country classified as civilian, such as refugee camps, places of worship and schools, as well as 28 medical facilities.

Both Damascus and Moscow were warned by the UN last year that such bombing, if deliberate, constituted war crimes.

Vitaly Churkin, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations, told the Security Council in December that the Syrian government had ceased to use barrel bombs, although SNHR found that not to be the case.

Dahiyet al-Assad - Aleppo







1/16 A girl who fled areas of conflict rides a vehicle in Dahiyet al-Assad, west Aleppo city, Syria REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

2/16 Rebel fighters from the Jaish al-Fatah (or Army of Conquest) brigade have a tea in a building under construction Getty

3/16 A rebel fighters' armoured vehicle in Dahiyet al-Assad Reuters

4/16 Rebel fighters from the Jaish al-Fatah (or Army of Conquest) brigades sit on a tank Getty

5/16 Abandoned magazine of shells after rebel fighters took control of Dahiyet al-Assad Reuters

6/16 Rebel fighters ride a pick-up truck with civilians who fled areas of conflict in Dahiyet al-Assad, west Aleppo city, Syria Reuters

7/16 A rebel fighter gestures with a girl who fled areas of conflict while they ride a pick-up truck in Dahiyet al-Assad Reuters

8/16 Smoke rises near a damaged road in Dahiyet al-Assad, west Aleppo city, Syria Reuters

9/16 Syrians carry their belongings as they leave the southwestern frontline neighbourhood of Dahiyet al-,Assad Getty

10/16 A view shows a damaged minaret of a mosque after rebel fighters took control of Dahiyet al-Assad, Syria Reuters

11/16 Rebel groups have pledged to push from newly captured positions in the Dahiyet al-Assad district towards Hamdaniyeh. Rebels and allied jihadists launched a major offensive on October 28, 2016 to break through government lines and reach the 250,000 people living in the city's east Getty

12/16 Rebel groups have pledged to push from newly captured positions in the Dahiyet al-Assad district towards Hamdaniyeh Getty

13/16 Rebel fighters from the Jaish al-Fatah (or Army of Conquest) brigades hold a position at an entrance to Aleppo, in the southwestern frontline neighbourhood of Dahiyet al-Assad Getty

14/16 Smoke billows from the frontline district of Dahiyet al-Assad following an attack by rebels on Syrian regime forces in the northern city of Aleppo Getty

15/16 Syrians carry their belongings as they leave the southwestern frontline neighbourhood of Dahiyet al-Assad Getty

16/16 People who fled areas of conflict ride a pick-up truck in Dahiyet al-Assad, west Aleppo city, Syria Reuters

There were at least 1,373 attacks in total on civilian infrastructure in 2016, the watchdog said. The majority - 761 incidents - were carried out by the Syrian air force and army, another 437 by Russian forces, 55 by the main Syrian opposition, and 33 by Isis.

Another 43 incidents were carried out by the US-backed international coalition.

The report's’ authors called on the UN to insure the serious implementation of the current ceasefire in Syria, which has been marred by several violations, and to pressure all parties to refrain from attacks which endanger the human rights of civilians.