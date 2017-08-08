Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, could be indicted by the attorney general’s office within days, according to new reports circulating in Israeli media.

Police recommended that Mrs Netanyahu be indicted over the alleged spending of public funds at the couple’s private home earlier this year.

After two years of investigations - and a lengthy final interrogation by Israel’s national fraud squad last week - it is expected that Attorney General Avihai Mandelbilt will accept the police’s recommendation, Channel 2 reported.

Israeli minister attempts selfie with Trump to Netanyahu's dismay

The news comes on top of what has been a bad few days for the Netanyahus after the premier’s ex chief of staff Ari Harow agreed to testify against his former boss as part of two ongoing investigations into allegations of corruption.

Mr Harow - a long time friend and loyal supporter of both Mr Netanyahu and his Likud party - struck a deal to turn state's witness on Friday.

The move has widely been seen as a turning point in the investigations against the prime minister.

Israel: From independence to intifada







7 show all Israel: From independence to intifada











1/7 The proclamation of the state of Israel is read by David Ben-Gurion in Tel Aviv on 14 May 1948 © EPA

2/7 Sixty years on, an illuminated flag is shown in Tel Aviv this week © PA

3/7 Young Jews celebrate the proclamation of the state of Israel in 1948 © AFP/Getty Images

4/7 Palestinian children throw stones at a retreating Israeli tank during an incursion into the West Bank city of Jenin in August 2003 following a suicide bombing in Jerusalem © AP

5/7 How Israel's borders have changed - click image to enlarge © Independent Graphics

6/7 From 1948-50, the world's mostcelebrated war photographer Robert Capa captured extraordinary imagesof Israel's pioneering settlers. Here, Turkish immigrants arrive in Haifa © Robert Capa/Getty Images Robert Capa/Magnum

7/7 The Negba kibbutz, where the walls have been damaged by shells fired during the Israeli-Arab war © Robert Capa/Getty Images Robert Capa/Magnum

The expected indictment also comes the same day the Israeli Supreme Court ruled that Mr Netanyahu must disclose his phone calls with US businessman Sheldon Adelson - from whom it is alleged he received lavish gifts.

“We completely reject the unfounded claims made against the prime minister,” a statement from the premier’s office on Friday said.

“The campaign to change the government is underway, but it is destined to fail, for a simple reason: there won't be anything because there was nothing.”

Police first talked to Mr Netanyahu at his Jerusalem home on 1 January as part of a huge corruption sting involving more than 50 influential Israeli business leaders and other public figures.

It is alleged that he received lavish and “inappropriate” gifts from wealthy supporters such as cigars and champagne, and offered commercial favours to Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper owner Arnon Mozes in return for positive coverage.

Ms Netanyahu has been variously accused of allegedly using money set aside for the prime minister’s official residence for furniture and improvements to the pair’s private home, paying for her elderly father’s care, inflating dinner party numbers to hire private chefs, and pocketing 23,000 shekels (£4,800) in recycling refunds.

If Mr Mandelblit and State Attorney Shai Nitzan accept the case a hearing and issuing session as well as other proceedings are expected to take several months to complete.

The Netanyahus have repeatedly denied all allegations of wrong-doing made against them.