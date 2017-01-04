The first man to interrogate Saddam Hussein after his capture by US forces in 2003 has said it quickly became clear he had not developed weapons of mass destruction.

Former CIA analyst John Nixon was tasked with questioning the Iraqi dictator after he was found hiding in a cave in December 2003.

He said “all the White House wanted to know” was if there was any evidence that Hussein was developing weapons of mass destruction.

But talking to Hussein, his advisers and subsequent research had led him to the conclusion that Iraq's nuclear weapons programme had ended years earlier.

His team were regarded as “failures” after they came to that conclusion, he told the BBC,

Mr Nixon added that he was not invited to debrief the then president George W Bush until 2008 - two years after Hussein's execution.

In a scathing assessment of the former Commander in Chief, he said he was one of the few to shake both Mr Bush's hand and that of Hussein, but he would rather have spent more time with the latter.

Mr Bush was “isolated from reality” and his advisors were yes men, he said.

“I used to think what we said at the CIA mattered and the president would listen, but it doesn't matter what we say, politics trumps intelligence”, he added.

Mr Nixon, who left the CIA in 2011, said he was “ashamed” of what happened in Iraq after Hussein’s fall.

The most iconic images from the war in Iraq







20 show all The most iconic images from the war in Iraq





































1/20 U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman HM1 Richard Barnett, assigned to the 1st Marine Division, holds an Iraqi child in central Iraq, March 29, 2003 REUTERS

2/20 An explosion rocks Baghdad during air strikes March 21, 2003 REUTERS

3/20 An Iraqi woman watches U.N. weapons inspectors leave Saddam airport in Baghdad March 18, 2003

4/20 An Iraqi girl holds her sister as she waits for her mother (R) to bring over food bought in Basra March 29, 2003

5/20 U.S. Marine Corp Assaultman Kirk Dalrymple watches as a statue of Iraq's President Saddam Hussein falls in central Baghdad's Firdaus Square, April 9, 2003 Reuters

6/20 US Marines kick in a door while securing a building next to the main hospital in central Baghdad April 15, 2003 REUTERS

7/20 A soldier of U.S. Army's 4th Infantry Division (Task Force Ironhorse) searches through dense vegetation around the Diala river where Iraqi militants are hiding outside Baquba early November 13, 2003

8/20 An Iraqi detainee gestures toward U.S. soldiers through bars of his cell at Abu Ghraib prison outside Baghdad May 17, 2004

9/20 Mays, a young Iraqi Shi'ite girl, cries after a mortar shell which landed outside the family's home in a Najaf residential area injured her uncle August 18, 2004 REUTERS

10/20 U.S. Marines carry an injured colleague to a helicopter near the city of Falluja, November 10, 2004 REUTERS

11/20 An Iraqi man suspected of having explosives in his car is held after being arrested by the U.S army near Baquba, Iraq, October 15, 2005 REUTERS

12/20 A wounded Iraqi woman is helped after several bomb attacks in central Baghdad, July 27, 2006 REUTERS

13/20 A man runs down a street warning people to flee shortly after a twin car bomb attack at Shorja market in Baghdad, February 12, 2007 REUTERS

14/20 An Iraqi girl holds her hands up while U.S. and Iraqi soldiers search her family house in Baquba early June 30, 2007 REUTERS

15/20 An Iraqi woman tries to explain that she has nothing to do with illegal fuel as soldiers from the 2nd battalion, 32nd Field Artillery brigade patrol search for illegal fuel sellers in Baghdad August 6, 2007 Reuters

16/20 U.S. President George W. Bush (L) walks in front of Humvees with Defense Secretary Robert Gates (C) and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice following remarks to the press after nightfall at Al-Asad airbase in Anbar Province September 3, 2007 Reuters

17/20 U.S. soldiers blindfold an Iraqi man after arresting him during a night patrol at the Zafraniya neighborhood, southeast of Baghdad September 4, 2007

18/20 An Iraqi baby lies in a cradle while a woman argues with U.S. soldiers of 1/8 Bravo Company searching for weapons, explosives and information about militants in the area during a foot patrol in a neighbourhood of Mosul June 26, 2008 REUTERS

19/20 Policemen cry during a funeral of their colleague a day after a bomb attack in Baghdad's Jihad district November 3, 2010

20/20 Staff Sgt. Keith Fidler kisses his wife Cynthia, as their son Kolin looks on, during a homecoming ceremony in New York, April 8, 2011 for the New York Army National Guard's 442nd Military Police Company's return from Iraq Reuters

He said the Bush Administration gave no thought to what would happen after the US led invasion of the country.

Perhaps, in light of the subsequent rise of Isis, the region would have been better off if Hussein had remained in his post, he added.

Mr Nixon's comments come after the Chilcot Report finally delivered its verdict on Tony Blair’s decision to take Britain into the war alongside the US.

Sir John Chilcot savaged the decision to go to war and said there was “no imminent threat from Saddam Hussein” in March 2003.

He said: “We have concluded that the UK chose to join the invasion of Iraq before the peaceful options for disarmament had been exhausted. Military action at that time was not a last resort.”