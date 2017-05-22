As President Donald Trump opened his keynote address in Saudi Arabia, he lavished praise on the “magnificent” kingdom and “the grandeur of this remarkable place.”

Then he made clear there would be no public lecture from America on Saudi Arabia's abysmal human rights record.

“We are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship,” Trump declared Sunday.

Trump's willingness to set aside human rights as a principal foreign policy has been one constant in his chaotic administration. Yet the absence of any public reference to the kingdom's treatment of women and political opponents during his two-day visit was still jarring, particularly when contrasted with his affectionate embrace of the royal family.

The closest Trump came to acknowledging the human rights situation was a call for the region's leaders to stand together against “the oppression of women.” A White House official later said the president did raise women's rights in his private meetings with Saudi officials, and noted that administration officials broached the topic in their talks in the lead-up to the trip. The official insisted on anonymity in order to discuss the private meetings.

To be sure, Trump's predecessors have also forged close ties with Saudi Arabia, an important US partner in the Middle East, and other nations with questionable human rights records. But in their own ways, former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush each vouched for American values in their dealings with those nations, including the kingdom.

During a 2014 trip to Riyadh, Obama met with a Saudi woman who spread awareness of domestic violence in her country and presented her with the State Department's International Women of Courage award. His opening address to the Muslim world in 2009 also made numerous references to democracy and human rights.

Human rights were a regular part of the dialogue with the Saudis under the Bush administration. In 2004, the State Department listed the kingdom as “a country of particular concern” in its annual report on International Religious Freedom.

Saudi Arabia adheres to an ultraconservative interpretation of Islamic Shariah law where unrelated men and women are segregated in most public places. Women are banned from driving, although rights advocates have campaigned to lift that ban. Guardianship laws also require a male relative's consent before a woman can obtain a passport, travel or marry. Often that relative is a father or husband, but in the absence of both can be the woman's own son.

Saudi Arabia also routinely carries out executions by beheading, including some in public.

​Ivanka Trump, the President's daughter and senior adviser, was more direct during an entrepreneurship roundtable with Saudi women Sunday morning, telling the participants that in every country, “women and girls continue to face unique systematic, institutional, cultural barriers, which hinder us from fully engaging in and achieving true parody of opportunity within our communities.”

“Each of you know this to be true,” she said.

Kristine Beckerle, a Saudi Arabia researcher for Human Rights Watch, said the first daughter was missing the bigger picture.

“It's not that entrepreneurship isn't important, but you need serious political changes so that that the laws that restrict women from functioning in the work place are reversed,” Beckerle said. “Without that, any amount of money or investment won't go very far.”

Some lawmakers in both parties raised concerns with Trump's reluctance to publicly vouch for US values in places where people are persecuted.

“I think that would be a terrible abdication of our global leadership when it comes to advocating for people who are the subject of persecution, or imprisoned, or journalists that are thrown in jail, or people not allowed to practice their faith,” Representative Adam Schiff, Democrat-California, said on CNN. “I think it would be a historic mistake for us to walk away from that.”

Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who challenged Trump for the Republican presidential nomination last year, said he wouldn't have promised to avoid the topic of human rights with the Saudis.

Donald Trump's first 100 days: in cartoons







33 show all Donald Trump's first 100 days: in cartoons































































1/33 Donald Trump's first 100 days in office were marred by a string of scandals, many of which caught the eye of the Independent's cartoonists

2/33 Trump's first 100 days have seen him aggressively ramp up tensions with his nuclear rivals in North Korea

3/33 Mr Trump has warned of a "major, major conflict" with the pariah nation lead by Kim Jong Un

4/33 Mr Trump dropped the "mother of all bombs" on alleged ISIS-linked militants in Afghanistan, amid an escalation of US military intervention around the globe

5/33 Mr Trump has been accused of falling short of the standards set by his predecessors in the Oval Office, including Franklin D Roosevelt

6/33 The tycoon's ascension to the White House came at a time when the balance of power is shifting away from Western nations like those in the G7 group

7/33 Western politicians, including the British Conservative party, have been accused of falling in line behind Mr Trump's proposals

8/33 Brexit is seen to have weakened Britain, reducing still further any political will to resist American leadership

9/33 Mr Trump's leadership has been marked by sudden and unexpected shifts in global policy

10/33 Trump's controversial missile strike on Syria, which killed several citizens, was seen by some analysts as an attempt to distract from his policy elsewhere

11/33 The President has also spent a large majority of his weekends golfing, rather than attending to matters of state

12/33 Though free of gaffes, a visit from Chinese president Xi Jinping spotlighted trade tensions between the two states

13/33 One major and unexpected setback came when Mr Trump's Healthcare Bill was struck down by members of his own party

14/33 Mr Trump has been a figure of fun in the media, with his approval at record lows

15/33 A string of revelations about Mr Trump's financial indiscretions did not mar his surge to the White House

16/33 Outgoing President Barack Obama was accused of wiretapping Trump Tower by his successor in America's highest office

17/33 The alleged involvement of Russian intelligence operatives in securing Mr Trump the presidency prompted harsh criticism

18/33 The explosive resignation of Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who lied about his links to the Russian ambassador, was just one scandal to hit the President

19/33 Many scandals, such as the accusation Barack Obama was implicated in phone-hacking, first broke on Mr Trump's Twitter feed

20/33 Donald Trump's election provoked mass protests in the UK, with millions signing a petition to ban him from the country

21/33 Donald Trump cited a non-existent terror attack in Sweden during a campaign rally

22/33 Donald Trump stands accused of stoking regional tensions in Eastern Asia

23/33 North Korea has launched a number of failed nuclear tests since Mr Trump took power

24/33 Theresa May formally rejected the petition calling for Mr Trump to be banned from the UK

25/33 When Mr Trump's initial so-called Muslim ban was struck down by a federal justice, the President mocked the 69-year-old as a "ridiculous", "so-called judge"

26/33 A week after his inauguration, Theresa May met with Mr Trump at the White House

27/33 Donald Trump's first days in office were marked by a hasty attempt to follow through on many of his campaign promises, including the so-called Muslim ban

28/33 Donald Trump's decision to ban citizens of many majority-Muslim countries from the US sparked mass protests

29/33 Revelations about Donald Trump's sexual improprieties were not enough to keep him from being elected President

30/33 British PM Theresa May was criticised by many in the press for cosying up to the new President

31/33 One of Mr Trump's top aides, Kelly Anne Conway, was mocked for describing mistruths as "alternative facts"

32/33 British PM Theresa May was quick to demonstrate that her political aims did not hugely differ from Mr Trump's

33/33 Donald Trump's inauguration, on 20 January 2017, sparked protests both at home and abroad

“That would not have been a part of a speech that I would have delivered,” Rubio said in his own appearance on CNN. “I think it's in our national security interest to advocate for democracy and freedom and human rights, now, with a recognition that you may not get it overnight.”

Human rights didn't go completely unnoticed on Trump's trip. During a press briefing Saturday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hammered Iran's newly re-elected president for his government's oppressive policies.

However, when reporters shouted out questions regarding Saudi Arabia's human rights record — namely, one question about when the kingdom intends to allow women to drive — Tillerson ignored it.

Copyright Associated Press