Witnesses to the botched US special forces raid in Yemen that left a Navy commando and several children dead have rebuffed Donald Trump’s account of the “highly successful” mission.

The eight-year-old American daughter of an al-Qaeda propagandist was among those killed in the raid on al-Ghayil village on 29 January – the first authorised by the new US President.

He and his defence chief General James Mattis claimed it “generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future” but residents said a targeted building was blown up in air strikes before the material inside could be accessed and the potential target of the mission was not there.

Trump comforts grieving widow of US Navy SEAL by congratulating her on amount of applause

Villagers interviewed by The Intercept investigative website said they were awoken by the sound of gunfire as Navy Seal Team 6 stormed the settlement in the middle of the night.

As commandos were pinned down in a battle that lasted almost an hour, helicopter gunships allegedly bombarded the entire village, razing homes to the ground and killing many of their inhabitants, as well as more than 120 goats, sheep and donkeys.

Five-year-old Sinan al-Ameri saw his mother shot dead from behind as she ran for her life carrying her 18-month-old son. The infant was found alive next to her dead body the following morning.

“She was hit by the plane. The American plane,” Sinan said. “She’s in heaven now.”

The Intercept’s investigation in al-Ghayil concluded that at least 16 women and children died in the raid, where Navy Seal William “Ryan” Owens was killed.

Capt Jeff Davis, a spokesperson for the Pentagon, claimed al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) had deployed female fighters to defend a “compound”.

“The [female fighters] ran to pre-established positions as if they’d trained to be ready and trained to be combatants and engage with us,” he told a press briefing.

“So, some of the enemy killed in combat are in fact female.”

Eight-year-old Nawar Al-Awlaki was reportedly shot in the neck and died after bleeding out for two hours, her grandfather said

Witnesses refuted the claim, telling The Intercept the prospect of a woman fighting was shameful in Yemeni culture, although AQAP propaganda channels named at least one woman that “fought [US troops] with her own gun”.

Six other American soldiers were injured and a military aircraft was blown up by US forces after being damaged in a crash landing.

Official statements said the operation aimed to gather “valuable intelligence” on AQAP operations but residents and US special operations officials told The Intercept it was more likely to be the group’s leader Qassim al-Rimi.

He mocked Mr Trump in a statement issued days after the raid, which centred on the homes of Sheikh Abdulraouf al-Dhahab and Abdallah al-Ameri.

Al-Dhahab has family ties to AQAP, with American propagandist Anwar al-Awlaki – who was killed in a 2011 drone strike - marrying his sister.

Their eight-year-old daughter, Nawar, was among the children shot dead during the raid.

One resident said al-Ameri’s home was used as a makeshift guest house by passing al-Qaeda militants but that as it was obliterated in air strikes, the possibility of retrieving laptops or any other intelligence material was destroyed.

The situation in Yemen







14 show all The situation in Yemen

























1/14 Houthi supporters trample on a US flag during a gathering mobilizing more fighters into several Yemeni battlefronts, in Sana'a, Yemen EPA

2/14 People carry the coffins of men, who were killed in the recent Saudi-led airstrikes during their funeral, in the Old City of Sanaa, Yemen AP

3/14 Pro-government fighters give food to Yemeni children on the road leading to the southwestern port city of Mokha. Yemeni rebels are putting up fierce resistance in a key Red Sea port city where they are encircled by pro-government force Getty Images

4/14 A Yemeni stands in front of a graffiti protesting US military operations in war-affected Yemen, in Sana'a, Yemen. According to reports, US Special Forces troops allegedly disembarked from US helicopters in the Yemeni town of Yakla and attacked several houses belonging to members of the terrorist group Al-Qaeda, killing three high-ranking Al-Qaeda members and nine civilians, six women and three children. One American serviceman has been killed and three injured in the attack EPA

5/14 US Special Forces troops allegedly disembarked from US helicopters in the Yemeni town of Yakla and attacked several houses belonging to members of the terrorist group Al-Qaeda, killing three high-ranking Al-Qaeda members and nine civilians, six women and three children. One American serviceman has been killed and three injured in the attack EPA

6/14 A Yemeni female fighter supporting the Shiite Huthi rebels, and carrying weapons used for ceremonial purposes, takes part in an anti-Saudi rally in the capital Sanaa Getty Images

7/14 Yemeni female fighters supporting the Shiite Huthi rebels, and carrying weapons used for ceremonial purposes, take part in an anti-Saudi rally in the capital Sanaa Getty Images

8/14 A boy shouts slogans next to pro-Houthi fighters, who have been injured during recent fighting, during a rally held to honour those injured or maimed while fighting in Houthi ranks in Sanaa, Yemen Reuters

9/14 Balls of fire and smoke rise from a Houthi-held military camp following alleged Saudi-led airstrikes, in Sana'a, Yemen EPA

10/14 Yemenis search under the rubble of damaged houses following reported Saudi-led coalition air strikes on the outskirts of the Yemeni capital Sanaa Getty Images

11/14 A Yemeni boy looks on as Yemenis search under the rubble of damaged houses following reported Saudi-led coalition air strikes on the outskirts of the Yemeni capital Sanaa Getty

12/14 A Yemeni boy sits amidst the rubble of damaged houses following reported Saudi-led coalition air strikes on the outskirts of the Yemeni capital Sanaa AFP/Getty

13/14 Marine One with US President Donald Trump flies with a decoy and support helicopters to Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, for the dignified transfer of Navy Seal Chief Petty Officer William 'Ryan' Owens who was killed in Yemen Getty Images

14/14 US President Donald Trump aboard the Marine One to greet the remains of a US military commando killed during a raid on the al Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen on Sunday, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, US Reuters

Capt Davis claimed the raid would help the US “gain a deeper insight into the group’s planning to help prevent terrorist attacks against innocent civilians in the United States and our coalition-partner nations”.

He added that 14 “al-Qaeda operatives” were killed in the assault on what he described as a “compound”, although photos of al-Ghayil show no fortified or walled-off buildings.

Mr Trump was not in the situation room during the operation and signed it off over dinner with military commanders, according to his White House spokesman Sean Spicer, who called it a “very, very well thought-out and executed effort”.

US military officials previously said "almost everything went wrong" with the raid, which was allegedly carried out without sufficient intelligence, ground support or back-up.

No information on seized material has been released, with a video posted online by the US Central Command on 3 February emerging to be 10 years old.

AQAP has capitalised on the Yemeni civil war to expand its areas of control in an ongoing Islamist insurgency, as well as being linked to foreign terror plots including the 2015 Charlie Hebdo massacre in Paris.

A spokesperson for the Pentagon declined to comment on details in The Intercept report, referring The Independent to previous statements.

The Department of Defense is conducting three separate reviews into the raid – one on civilian casualties, one on the death of Chief Petty Officer Owens and one on the loss of the Osprey aircraft.

It has been followed by a series of “precision” air strikes in the region this month, which local Yemenis claim have killed more civilians.