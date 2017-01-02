Battling Isis in Iraq helps prevent terror attacks at home, Francois Hollande says

Francois Hollande has told his country's forces in Iraq that battling Isis abroad helps prevent attacks at home.

The French President arrived in Baghdad today to meet French troops and top officials, and will "stress the importance of continuing efforts to ensure sustainable security in the country after Isis has been defeated", a source told AFP.

He was due to meet Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, of Iraq's main Shiite political group, President Fuad Masum, a Kurd, and Parliament speaker Salim al-Juburi, a prominent Sunni politician.

In pictures: Mosul offensive







22 show all In pictures: Mosul offensive









































1/22 Iraqi army soldiers from the 9th armoured division on a truck flash the sign of victory as they drive back from Mosul to the town of Qaraqosh (also known as Hamdaniya) Getty

2/22 Members of Iraqi forces flash the sign of victory on their vehicle as they advance towards Hammam al-Alil area south of Mosul Getty

3/22 A member of Iraqi security forces gestures in Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

4/22 Iraqi children, one flashing the sign of victory, greet Iraqi army's soldiers from the 9th armoured division in the area of Ali Rash, adjacent to the eastern Al-Intissar neighbourhood of Mosul Getty

5/22 Peshmerga forces look at a tunnel used by Islamic State militants near the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq Reuters

6/22 An Iraqi soldier takes a photograph with his phone as his comrade stands next to a detained man, whom the Iraqi army soldiers accused of being an Islamic State fighter, who was fleeing with his family in the Intisar disrict of eastern Mosul, Iraq Reuters

7/22 Iranian Kurdish female members of the Freedom Party of Kurdistan (PAK) hold a position in an area near the town of Bashiqa, some 25 kilometres north east of Mosul Getty

8/22 Iraqi families, who fled their homes in Hamam al-Alil, gather on the outskirts of their town Getty

9/22 Displaced people walk past a checkpoint near Qayara, south of Mosul, Iraq AP

10/22 Iraqi families who were displaced by the ongoing operation by Iraqi forces against jihadists of the Islamic State group to retake the city of Mosul, are seen gathering in an area near Qayyarah

11/22 A boy who just fled Abu Jarbuah village is seen with his family at a Kurdish Peshmerga position between two front lines near Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

12/22 An Iraqi child eats a pomegranate upon the arrival of Iraqi forces in the village of Umm Mahahir, south of Mosul Getty

13/22 People who just fled Abu Jarbuah village sit as they eat at a Kurdish Peshmerga position between two front lines near Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

14/22 A couple who just fled Abu Jarbuah village are escorted by Kurdish Peshmerga soldiers Reuters

15/22 Women carry a boy over a wall as civilians flee their houses in the village of Tob Zawa, Iraq AP

16/22 An Iraqi soldier and a civilian ride a motorbike as smoke rises behind them, on the road between Qayyarah and Mosul Getty

17/22 A member of Iraqi forces, wearing a skull mask, waits at a checkpoint for people fleeing the main hub city of Mosul Getty

18/22 An Iraqi soldier sits at a checkpoint in an area near Qayyarah Getty

19/22 Iraqi men prepare food portions for Iraqi forces deployed in areas south of Mosul Getty

20/22 Iraqi forces celebrate upon the arrival of vehicles bringing food to them Getty

21/22 Iraqi childen smoke cigarettes upon the arrival of Iraqi forces in the village of Umm Mahahir, south of Mosul Getty

22/22 A member of Iraqi forces distributes drinks to children in the village of Umm Mahahir, south of Mosul Getty

France has 500 soldiers in Iraq training local forces and, since it joined the US-led coalition against Isis in 2014, its Rafale aircraft have carried out some 1,000 air strikes.

Following the attacks by Islamic extremists in Paris in 2015, the French government decided to increase its defence budget by €600m (£506m) in 2016 and €700m this year.

Last week Mr al-Abadi claimed it would take "three months to eliminate" Isis from Iraq.

Backed by US forces, the Iraqi military has been battling to dislodge the militant group from Mosul, the largest city held by Isis in either Iraq or Syria and the de-facto capital of its self-styled Islamic caliphate.

But more than two months into the operation, only a quarter of the city has been taken. Commanders have blamed the slower pace on the need to protect civilians who have mostly stayed in their homes rather than fleeing as was expected.