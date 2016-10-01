Largest hospital in rebel-held Aleppo hit by barrel bombs

The largest hospital in rebel-held Aleppo has been hit by at least two barrel bombs, according to a medical charity working in the city.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible, but hospitals in the area have been plagued by bombing by forces loyal to the Syrian government in recent weeks.

“Two barrel bombs hit the M10 hospital and there were reports of a cluster bomb as well,” Adham Sahloul of the Syrian American Medical Society told news agency AFP.

Both the M10 and M2 hospitals, which are codenamed to protect their locations, were also attacked on Wednesday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said air strikes also hit a smaller field hospital in the Sakhur neighbourhood on Saturday.

"One person was killed and the field hospital is out of service," Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP.

He could not confirm whether the casualty was a patient or a member of medical staff.

Rights groups have said the hospital attacks are part of a deliberate strategy to target civilian infrastructure and therefore constitute war crimes.

At least 30 civilians were killed by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in airstrikes overnight in Aleppo, activists told Al Jazeera on Saturday.

On Wednesday the US Secretary of State, John Kerry, said Washington would no longer negotiate with Moscow – key allies of the Syrian regime – if it did not stop the bombardment.