Iraqi army imposes Ramadan ‘burqa ban’ in Mosul fearing Isis will use it for attacks

Women have been told they are not allowed to wear traditional Islamic clothing such as the burka and niqab in newly liberated areas of Mosul as part of new security measures imposed for the month of Ramadan, Iraqi police have said.

A statement from Nineveh police - the province in which the city is located - said that face coverings would temporarily be banned so Isis suicide bombers could not disguise themselves as women in public places.

Another precaution banned the use of motorcycles, which have been used in the past to launch new attacks on liberated areas of the city.

Women liberated from Isis controlled areas take off their veils and burn them in defiance

The order came into effect on Sunday, the first full day of Ramadan. The holy month in which Muslims do not consume food or water in daylight hours is used as an opportunity to reflect on earthly appetites and desires, bringing those who fast closer to God.

Unfortunately, in recent years the holy month has also become a time of increased attacks by jihadi extremists; since fasting officially began on Saturday suicide bombings in Baghdad have killed 26 people enjoying ice cream at night, and more than 90 have died in a huge truck bomb detonated in Kabul.

US-backed Iraqi coalition forces had hoped to have driven the militants from the city before Ramadan started, but fighting for the final three Isis-controlled neighbourhoods of West Mosul has proved as difficult as any other area of the city.

In pictures: Mosul offensive







22 show all In pictures: Mosul offensive









































1/22 Iraqi army soldiers from the 9th armoured division on a truck flash the sign of victory as they drive back from Mosul to the town of Qaraqosh (also known as Hamdaniya) Getty

2/22 Members of Iraqi forces flash the sign of victory on their vehicle as they advance towards Hammam al-Alil area south of Mosul Getty

3/22 A member of Iraqi security forces gestures in Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

4/22 Iraqi children, one flashing the sign of victory, greet Iraqi army's soldiers from the 9th armoured division in the area of Ali Rash, adjacent to the eastern Al-Intissar neighbourhood of Mosul Getty

5/22 Peshmerga forces look at a tunnel used by Islamic State militants near the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq Reuters

6/22 An Iraqi soldier takes a photograph with his phone as his comrade stands next to a detained man, whom the Iraqi army soldiers accused of being an Islamic State fighter, who was fleeing with his family in the Intisar disrict of eastern Mosul, Iraq Reuters

7/22 Iranian Kurdish female members of the Freedom Party of Kurdistan (PAK) hold a position in an area near the town of Bashiqa, some 25 kilometres north east of Mosul Getty

8/22 Iraqi families, who fled their homes in Hamam al-Alil, gather on the outskirts of their town Getty

9/22 Displaced people walk past a checkpoint near Qayara, south of Mosul, Iraq AP

10/22 Iraqi families who were displaced by the ongoing operation by Iraqi forces against jihadists of the Islamic State group to retake the city of Mosul, are seen gathering in an area near Qayyarah

11/22 A boy who just fled Abu Jarbuah village is seen with his family at a Kurdish Peshmerga position between two front lines near Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

12/22 An Iraqi child eats a pomegranate upon the arrival of Iraqi forces in the village of Umm Mahahir, south of Mosul Getty

13/22 People who just fled Abu Jarbuah village sit as they eat at a Kurdish Peshmerga position between two front lines near Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

14/22 A couple who just fled Abu Jarbuah village are escorted by Kurdish Peshmerga soldiers Reuters

15/22 Women carry a boy over a wall as civilians flee their houses in the village of Tob Zawa, Iraq AP

16/22 An Iraqi soldier and a civilian ride a motorbike as smoke rises behind them, on the road between Qayyarah and Mosul Getty

17/22 A member of Iraqi forces, wearing a skull mask, waits at a checkpoint for people fleeing the main hub city of Mosul Getty

18/22 An Iraqi soldier sits at a checkpoint in an area near Qayyarah Getty

19/22 Iraqi men prepare food portions for Iraqi forces deployed in areas south of Mosul Getty

20/22 Iraqi forces celebrate upon the arrival of vehicles bringing food to them Getty

21/22 Iraqi childen smoke cigarettes upon the arrival of Iraqi forces in the village of Umm Mahahir, south of Mosul Getty

22/22 A member of Iraqi forces distributes drinks to children in the village of Umm Mahahir, south of Mosul Getty

Fighters were holing themselves up in the city’s Grand al-Nuri Mosque in preparing for a last stand, Reuters news agency reported on Wednesday.

The medieval building is where Isis’ leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared the establishment of the so-called caliphate after his fighters swept across Iraqi from Syria in the summer of 2014.

The eight-month long campaign is almost at an end, although the UN and humanitarian agencies have warned that up to 200,000 civilians remain trapped behind the front line, where food and water are running out and access to medical care is almost non-existent.

The fall of the city will effectively mark the end of Isis as a land-occupying force in Iraq. In neighbouring Syria, Kurdish ground forces, assisted by US air strikes, are closing in on Raqqa, the militants’ self-styled capital.

The battle for the northern Syrian city is also expected to be long and bloody.