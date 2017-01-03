At least 6,878 Iraqi civilians were killed in violence mainly inflicted by Isis last year, new figures from the United Nations Assistance Mission to Iraq (UNAMI) show.

The numbers have to be considered the “absolute minimum” as many conflict deaths as well as lives lost to the secondary effects of violence such as lack of food, water, adequate health care and exposure to the elements could not be verified.

The report comes as the Iraqi government struggles to maintain security nationwide in the face of an increase in Isis car and suicide bombings, and as Iraqi forces try to dislodge Isis militants from their last stronghold in Mosul in the north of the country.

At least 12,388 people were wounded in 2016, and the figures do not include civilian casualties from restive Anbar province for the months of May, July, August and December.

According to UNAMI figures, the recorded numbers of deaths is slightly down on 2015, when at least 7,515 civilians were killed during the fight to remove the extremists from the third of Iraqi territory they captured in the summer of 2014.

The worst Isis attack in 2016 occurred in July, when a massive suicide bombing in a bustling market area in central Baghdad killed almost 300 people. The incident was the single deadliest attack in the capital in the 13 years since US forces invaded the country to remove Saddam Hussein.

2017 has begun in a similarly bloody manner. Sixty-four people died on Monday alone in five different car bombings across Iraq, and twin bombs in Baghdad on New Year's Eve killed another 24 people.

“This is, no doubt, an attempt by [Isis] to divert attention from their losses in Mosul and, unfortunately, it is the innocent civilians who are paying the price,” Jan Kubis, the special representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq, said in a statement.

The latest report did not include casualties among Iraq’s security forces, whom have been fighting to remove Isis from Mosul in the north since October. The province in which it is located, Nineveh, saw the highest number of recorded deaths.

Mosul is the second largest Iraqi city and the last urban stronghold the group maintains in the country, but two and a half months in, fighting to recapture it has slowed to a gruelling pace, with just half of the east of the city retaken.

More than 2,000 Iraqi special forces soldiers lost their lives in fighting in November - but the Iraqi government has declined to release figures for government troops and paramilitary forces or release any further data on troop casualties.