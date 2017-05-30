Ice cream and blood mingle on the floor after a bomb exploded outside an ice cream shop in the Karada district of Baghdad as people broke their fast during the first day of Ramadan.

A bewildered young girl wanders through the wreckage, past the smashed yellow tables and benches where at least 26 people have just been been killed and dozens injured by an Isis bomber.

Bombings are usually worse in Baghdad in Ramadan, but they never stop during the rest of the year. Last year in Ramadan some 340 civilians were killed in the explosion of a single car in Baghdad.

Loss of life is all the greater because crowds of people are walking the streets after eating in the comparative cool of the evening.

This year the slaughter of civilians may be even worse than in the past in Iraq and Syria because Isis is losing the two largest urban centres still partly held by its fighters.

After six months of savage street fighting, Isis are penned back into part of the Old City in Mosul where the close-packed buildings and alleys, so narrow that two people cannot walk abreast, are ideal for Isis guerrilla fighters.

CCTV shows bomb exploding outside Baghdad ice-cream shop during Ramadan

The largest Isis stronghold in Syria, Raqqa on the Euphrates, is isolated by Kurdish-led forces backed by US airpower.

Isis is on the retreat as is al-Qaeda in its different guises, but neither group is going out of business and they still have several tens of thousands of fanatical and experienced fighters.

Keep in mind that the Iraqi and Syrian armies, the main military forces fighting Isis, along with the Syrian and Iraqi Kurds, are all short of combat troops so it is difficult for them to consolidate their victories on the ground. Isis has suffered heavy losses in fighters and territory, but it can return to guerrilla warfare combined with systematic terrorism at home and abroad.

From the Isis point of view the future is not entirely bleak. They are still able to sow fear by murdering civilians, mostly Shia and Christians, from Manchester to Baghdad and beyond.

Their name is on every lip, even if it is being execrated. Moreover, Isis and al-Qaeda have always relied on the internecine hatreds of their enemies to help them survive as much as their own strength.

Donald Trump’s trip to Saudi Arabia and Israel has aided them by exacerbating the struggle between Sunni and Shia and Saudi Arabia and Iran.

1/22 Iraqi army soldiers from the 9th armoured division on a truck flash the sign of victory as they drive back from Mosul to the town of Qaraqosh (also known as Hamdaniya) Getty

2/22 Members of Iraqi forces flash the sign of victory on their vehicle as they advance towards Hammam al-Alil area south of Mosul Getty

3/22 A member of Iraqi security forces gestures in Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

4/22 Iraqi children, one flashing the sign of victory, greet Iraqi army's soldiers from the 9th armoured division in the area of Ali Rash, adjacent to the eastern Al-Intissar neighbourhood of Mosul Getty

5/22 Peshmerga forces look at a tunnel used by Islamic State militants near the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq Reuters

6/22 An Iraqi soldier takes a photograph with his phone as his comrade stands next to a detained man, whom the Iraqi army soldiers accused of being an Islamic State fighter, who was fleeing with his family in the Intisar disrict of eastern Mosul, Iraq Reuters

7/22 Iranian Kurdish female members of the Freedom Party of Kurdistan (PAK) hold a position in an area near the town of Bashiqa, some 25 kilometres north east of Mosul Getty

8/22 Iraqi families, who fled their homes in Hamam al-Alil, gather on the outskirts of their town Getty

9/22 Displaced people walk past a checkpoint near Qayara, south of Mosul, Iraq AP

10/22 Iraqi families who were displaced by the ongoing operation by Iraqi forces against jihadists of the Islamic State group to retake the city of Mosul, are seen gathering in an area near Qayyarah

11/22 A boy who just fled Abu Jarbuah village is seen with his family at a Kurdish Peshmerga position between two front lines near Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

12/22 An Iraqi child eats a pomegranate upon the arrival of Iraqi forces in the village of Umm Mahahir, south of Mosul Getty

13/22 People who just fled Abu Jarbuah village sit as they eat at a Kurdish Peshmerga position between two front lines near Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

14/22 A couple who just fled Abu Jarbuah village are escorted by Kurdish Peshmerga soldiers Reuters

15/22 Women carry a boy over a wall as civilians flee their houses in the village of Tob Zawa, Iraq AP

16/22 An Iraqi soldier and a civilian ride a motorbike as smoke rises behind them, on the road between Qayyarah and Mosul Getty

17/22 A member of Iraqi forces, wearing a skull mask, waits at a checkpoint for people fleeing the main hub city of Mosul Getty

18/22 An Iraqi soldier sits at a checkpoint in an area near Qayyarah Getty

19/22 Iraqi men prepare food portions for Iraqi forces deployed in areas south of Mosul Getty

20/22 Iraqi forces celebrate upon the arrival of vehicles bringing food to them Getty

21/22 Iraqi childen smoke cigarettes upon the arrival of Iraqi forces in the village of Umm Mahahir, south of Mosul Getty

22/22 A member of Iraqi forces distributes drinks to children in the village of Umm Mahahir, south of Mosul Getty

Paradoxically, Isis at the height of its strength in 2014/15, after it had captured Mosul, so frightened all whom it targeted that it imposed a degree of unity or at least non-belligerence on its diverse enemies.

As Isis is perceived to weaken, its opponents become less terrified and recall other grievances against other rivals.

The Iraqi government and the non-Kurds of Iraq recall that the Kurds took advantage of the initial Isis victories in 2014 to grab territories long disputed between Kurds and Arabs.

In Syria, there is likewise a race by all parties and their foreign sponsors to over-run territory in eastern Syria previously held by Isis.

As Ramadan begins there is little expectation of violence receding in much of the Muslim world.

Nation states remain weak and there is an escalation of sectarian differences in places where warfare has faded from the new agenda such as in the southern Philippines.

Some episodes, like the Saudi security forces siege the Shia town of Awamiya in eastern Saudi Arabia and escalating clashes in Bahrain are little reported. In Yemen lack of clean water has led to 52,000 cases of cholera and 471 dead from the disease.

These wars may ebb and flow, but there is little sign of peace returning.