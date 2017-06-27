A baby was fed to its own unwitting mother by Isis, who also raped a ten-year-old girl to death in front of her own family, an Iraqi MP has claimed.

Vian Dakhil is a prominent Yazidi politician and has served as an important mouthpiece for the horrors perpetrated by Isis against her people.

The extremist group believe the Yazidi minority – who follow their own religion and customs – are devil worshippers and have waged genocide against them.

The latest horrific claims were made by Ms Dakhil in a recent interview with Egyptian channel Extra News. It was translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

Talking about some Yazidis she had rescued, she said: “One of the women whom we managed to retrieve from Isis said that she was held in a cellar for three days without food or water.

“Afterwards, they brought her a plate of rice and meat. She ate the food because she was very hungry.

“When she was finished they said to her: ‘We cooked your one-year-old son that we took from you, and this is what you just ate’.”

The remark reduced her interviewer to tears.

Ms Dakhil also told of the fate of another Yazidi woman. She said: “One of the girls said that they took six of her sisters.

“Her younger sister, a ten-year-old girl, was raped to death in front of her father and sisters. She was ten-years-old.”

Nearly 10,000 Yazidis are believed to have been killed or captured by Isis during the extremists’ offensive in August 2014 across Iraq.

Isis reserve particular contempt for the minority group. Many women have been kept as sex slaves. Others have been discovered in mass graves.

1/15 Iraq crisis Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Isis in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate

2/15 Iraq crisis Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Isis in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate

3/15 Iraq crisis Displaced Iraqis from the Yazidi community settle at a camp at Derike, Syria. In the camps here, Iraqi refugees have new heroes: Syrian Kurdish fighters who battled militants to carve an escape route to tens of thousands trapped on a mountaintop

4/15 Iraq crisis A pilot based at RAF Marham entering a Tornado GR4 prior to taking off for the reconnaissance mission over Iraq. Several RAF Tornado jets set off from RAF Marham in Norfolk this afternoon to travel to a "pre-position", from where they will fly to northern Iraq to provide improved surveillance of the situation on the ground. The jets, fitted with Litening III targeting and surveillance pods, will be able to fly over the crisis area to provide intelligence and help with the delivery of humanitarian aid

5/15 Iraq crisis A British Royal Air Force (RAF) Tornado GR4 aircraft equipped with the Litening III pod from RAF Marham, eastern England, on their arrival at RAF Akrotiri Cyprus for their reconnaissance mission over Iraq

6/15 Iraq crisis Aid inside a Royal Air Force (RAF) Hercules C130 J aircraft before being airdropped to civilians in Iraq

7/15 Iraq crisis A Royal Air Force (RAF) Hercules C130 J military transport plane at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. Britain made a third round of airdrops of supplies to aid refugees stranded on a mountain in northern Iraq, officials said, as Tornado fighters arrived at an RAF base in Cyprus preparing to provide surveillance support for the humanitarian effort

8/15 Iraq crisis Royal Air Force (RAF) Tornado GR4 aircraft, flown in from Britain, stand on the tarmac at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus

9/15 Iraq crisis A displaced man helps a woman, both from the minority Yazidi sect fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Isis in Sinjar town, as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate

10/15 Iraq crisis Iraqis including Turkmen, Shabaks, Kurds, Yezidis and Christians, fleeing from assaults of army groups led by Isis, take shelter at Bahirka Camp in Arbil

11/15 Iraq crisis Displaced Iraqis from the Yazidi community look for clothes to wear among items provided by a charity organization at the Nowruz camp in Derike, Syria

12/15 Iraq crisis Displaced Iraqis from the Yazidi community gather for food at the Nowruz camp in Derike, Syria

13/15 Iraq crisis Displaced Iraqis from the Yazidi community gather for food at the Nowruz camp in Derike, Syria

14/15 Iraq crisis Syrian Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take a sick Iraqi Yazidi woman to the clinic at Nowruz camp in Derike, Syria

15/15 Iraq crisis Sick displaced Iraqis from the Yazidi community wait for treatment at a clinic at Nowruz camp in Derike, Syria

In May, journal PLOS Medicine estimated that of the 9,900 Yazidis captured by Isis two years ago, 3,100 were killed, some by brutal methods such as decapitation.

Many of those who were captured remain missing.

It was during this period Ms Dakhil made an impassioned speech to the Iraqi Parliament, begging the world to come to the aid of her people at Mount Sinjar, where they were besieged.