Isis has claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on the southern Israeli port town of Eilat.

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system shot down three missiles fired from neighbouring Sinai late on Wednesday, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) said. Up to seven are thought to have been launched in total, and no one was hurt in the attack.

Gazan media reported that Isis, rather than Hamas, was responsible. Isis' official media channels confirmed the group was behind the attack later on Thursday.

The branch of the jihadist group based in restive Sinai province in Egypt is believed to have attacked Israeli targets multiple times in the past.

As well as the Sinai rockets, Israel has been hit by projectiles launched from Gaza this week, as well as what the IDF described as "overspill" from the Syrian civil war, when rockets landed in the Golan Heights.

The IDF struck a target in the Syrian Golan in response - a not unusual move.

The incident in Eilat marks the first time the Iron Dome has intercepted rockets aimed at the city since the 2014 100 Day war against Hamas.

