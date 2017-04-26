Isis militants have posed as Iraqi army troops and killed at least 15 civilians who welcomed them into central Mosul, Iraqi officials have said.

Men, women and children trapped in one of the last Isis-held areas of the city greeted the men driving black cars and wearing police and security forces uniforms, a Joint Operations Command (JOC) and local official in Baghdad told media on Tuesday.

After tricking residents into showing their support, encouraging singing and chanting, the disguised Isis fighters then shot them “to make it clear the area was still under enemy control,” the JOC said.

Children of Mosul describe life under Islamic State

Hossameddin al-Abbar, a member of Nineveh’s provincial council, told the AFP that at least 15 civilians were arbitrarily ‘executed’ for showing disloyalty to Isis, and many more were arrested.

Isis is clinging on to a tiny fraction of Mosul - once home to 1.5million people - after a gruelling street-by-street US-backed campaign to clear militants from the city which began October last year.

The intense fighting has included Isis tactics such as suicide car bombings and the use of civilians as human shields at strategic locations. Snipers, booby-trapped roads and bridges and an extensive tunnel network have also slowed the operation to drive the jihadis from what was once the largest settlement under their control.

In pictures: Mosul offensive







22 show all In pictures: Mosul offensive









































1/22 Iraqi army soldiers from the 9th armoured division on a truck flash the sign of victory as they drive back from Mosul to the town of Qaraqosh (also known as Hamdaniya) Getty

2/22 Members of Iraqi forces flash the sign of victory on their vehicle as they advance towards Hammam al-Alil area south of Mosul Getty

3/22 A member of Iraqi security forces gestures in Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

4/22 Iraqi children, one flashing the sign of victory, greet Iraqi army's soldiers from the 9th armoured division in the area of Ali Rash, adjacent to the eastern Al-Intissar neighbourhood of Mosul Getty

5/22 Peshmerga forces look at a tunnel used by Islamic State militants near the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq Reuters

6/22 An Iraqi soldier takes a photograph with his phone as his comrade stands next to a detained man, whom the Iraqi army soldiers accused of being an Islamic State fighter, who was fleeing with his family in the Intisar disrict of eastern Mosul, Iraq Reuters

7/22 Iranian Kurdish female members of the Freedom Party of Kurdistan (PAK) hold a position in an area near the town of Bashiqa, some 25 kilometres north east of Mosul Getty

8/22 Iraqi families, who fled their homes in Hamam al-Alil, gather on the outskirts of their town Getty

9/22 Displaced people walk past a checkpoint near Qayara, south of Mosul, Iraq AP

10/22 Iraqi families who were displaced by the ongoing operation by Iraqi forces against jihadists of the Islamic State group to retake the city of Mosul, are seen gathering in an area near Qayyarah

11/22 A boy who just fled Abu Jarbuah village is seen with his family at a Kurdish Peshmerga position between two front lines near Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

12/22 An Iraqi child eats a pomegranate upon the arrival of Iraqi forces in the village of Umm Mahahir, south of Mosul Getty

13/22 People who just fled Abu Jarbuah village sit as they eat at a Kurdish Peshmerga position between two front lines near Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

14/22 A couple who just fled Abu Jarbuah village are escorted by Kurdish Peshmerga soldiers Reuters

15/22 Women carry a boy over a wall as civilians flee their houses in the village of Tob Zawa, Iraq AP

16/22 An Iraqi soldier and a civilian ride a motorbike as smoke rises behind them, on the road between Qayyarah and Mosul Getty

17/22 A member of Iraqi forces, wearing a skull mask, waits at a checkpoint for people fleeing the main hub city of Mosul Getty

18/22 An Iraqi soldier sits at a checkpoint in an area near Qayyarah Getty

19/22 Iraqi men prepare food portions for Iraqi forces deployed in areas south of Mosul Getty

20/22 Iraqi forces celebrate upon the arrival of vehicles bringing food to them Getty

21/22 Iraqi childen smoke cigarettes upon the arrival of Iraqi forces in the village of Umm Mahahir, south of Mosul Getty

22/22 A member of Iraqi forces distributes drinks to children in the village of Umm Mahahir, south of Mosul Getty

Thousands of Iraqi troops and civilians have died in the battle. US-led coalition bombing campaigns have also been blamed for civilian deaths.

Isis’ brutal methods of keeping civilian populations under its control such as drownings, shootings and beheadings for minor infractions of its strict interpretation of sharia law reportedly intensified as the struggle for control of Mosul began.

Residents fleeing the brutality have reported incidences where Isis fighters pose as Iraqi security forces in order to trick civilians into showing their support on several other occasions.

While the militants are steadily losing ground across both Syria and Iraq, analysts believe Isis likely to pose a threat in the form of a global insurgency for many years to come.