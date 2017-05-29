Pentagon chief James Mattis has said that the US is “accelerating the tempo” of the fight against Isis, and that civilian deaths should be anticipated as a “fact of life”.

While US forces operating in Syria and Iraq do “do everything humanly possible” to prevent the loss of innocent life, “Civilian casualties are a fact of life in this sort of situation,“ General Mattis told CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday.

The battle has already shifted from attrition to “annihilation tactics,” he said, designed to prevent foreigners who joined the so-called caliphate from returning home.

The interview comes after new figures from war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights found that the last four-week period was the deadliest for Syrian civilians on record since the US-led coalition bombing campaign began in 2014.

A total of 225 civilians, including 36 women and 44 children, were killed in the period between 23 April to 23 May, the UK-based Observatory said.

The Western coalition strikes are conducted without the consent of the Syrian government, with which the US does not have official diplomatic ties, and have long been criticised by Damascus and Syria’s allies in Moscow and Tehran for causing unnecessary loss of life.

1/30 A Syrian family arrives at a checkpoint, manned by pro-government forces, at the al-Hawoz street roundabout, after leaving Aleppo's eastern neighbourhoods Getty

2/30 A Syrian woman, fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, reacts as she stands with her children in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood, after regime troops retook the area from rebel fighters Getty

3/30 Syrian pro-regime fighters, gesture as they drive past resident fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood Getty

4/30 Syrian rebels withdrew from six more neighbourhoods in their one-time bastion of east Aleppo in the face of advancing government troops, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Getty

5/30 Syrian rebels withdrew from six more neighbourhoods in their one-time bastion of east Aleppo in the face of advancing government troops, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Getty

6/30 Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, arrive in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood , after regime troops retook the area from rebel fighters Getty

7/30 Syrian pro-regime fighters, gesture as they drive past residents fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood Getty

8/30 Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, arrive in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood, after regime troops retook the area from rebel fighters Getty

9/30 Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, arrive in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood Getty

10/30 A Syrian pro-regime fighter speaks with a child, as residents flee violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood. Syrian rebels withdrew from six more neighbourhoods in their one-time bastion of east Aleppo in the face of advancing government troops AFP/Getty Images

11/30 Smoke rises as seen from a governement-held area of Aleppo, Syria Reuters

12/30 Syrian soldiers targeting rebels-held areas in the eastern neighborhoods in Aleppo, Syria. According to media reports, the army is now holding on 99 percent of Aleppoís eastern neighborhoods EPA

13/30 Syrian pro-government forces patrol Aleppo's eastern al-Salihin neighbourhood after troops retook the area from rebel fighters Getty

14/30 Syrian soldiers rest following the battle at al-Sheik Saeed neighborhood in Aleppo, Syria EPA

15/30 A Syrian pro-government fighter walking past closed shops in the Bab al-Nasr district of Aleppo's Old City. Once renowned for its bustling souks, grand citadel and historic gates, Aleppo's Old City has been rendered virtually unrecognisable by some of the worst violence of Syria's war Getty

16/30 The crucial battle for Aleppo entered its 'final phase' after Syrian rebels retreated into a small pocket of their former bastion in the face of new army advances. The retreat leaves opposition fighters confined to just a handful of neighbourhoods in southeast Aleppo, the largest of them Sukkari and Mashhad Getty

17/30 Syrian civilans arrive at a checkpoint, manned by pro-government forces, at the al-Hawoz street roundabout, after leaving Aleppo's eastern neighbourhoods. Syria's government has retaken at least 85 percent of east Aleppo, which fell to rebels in 2012, since beginning its operation Getty

18/30 Syrian civilians flee the Sukkari neighbourhood towards safer rebel-held areas in southeastern Aleppo Getty

19/30 Syrians celebrate in the government-held Mogambo neighbourhood of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, after rebel fighters retreated into a small pocket of their former bastion in the face of new army advances Getty

20/30 Syrians celebrate in the government-held Mogambo neighbourhood of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, after rebel fighters retreated into a small pocket of their former bastion in the face of new army advances. The fall of Aleppo would be the worst rebel defeat since Syria's conflict began in 2011, and leave the government in control of the country's five major cities Getty

21/30 A Syrian refugee camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA wire

22/30 Syrian refugee Aliya inside the tent where she lives with her husband and ten children in a camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA wire

23/30 Syrian refugee women and children outside the entrance to their tents in the refugee camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA Wire

24/30 A Syrian refugee camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA wire

25/30 A Syrian refugee camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA Wire

26/30 A Syrian refugee woman outside the entrance to the tent where her family live, in the refugee camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA wire

27/30 A vehicle drives past a mosque at night in Idlib, Syria. Picture taken with a long exposure Reuters

28/30 Damaged buildings stand in the rebel-controlled town of Binnish in Idlib province, Syria Reuters

29/30 The night sky is seen through damaged windows in the rebel-controlled town of Binnish in Idlib province, Syria Reuters

30/30 Damaged buildings stand in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan in Idlib province, Syria Reuters

However, since US President Donald Trump entered office in January this year there has been a marked uptick in civilian deaths in bombing operations against Isis across both Syria and neighbouring Iraq.

Mr Mattis said on Sunday that Mr Trump had given the Pentagon greater executive control over military operations against Isis, as per his election trail promises to focus his foreign policy on eliminating the group.

“Probably the most important thing we're doing now is we're accelerating this fight,” he said. “We're accelerating the tempo of it....

“We are going to squash the enemy's ability to give some indication that they're - that they have invulnerability, that they can exist, that they can send people off to Istanbul, to Belgium, to Great Britain and kill people with impunity,” General Mattis added.

In March, the US was accused of killing around 300 civilians alone after one strike which hit a mosque in Aleppo province and two incidents in the fight for Isis-controlled neighbourhoods of the Iraqi city of Mosul.

Last week the US admitted at least 105 Iraqi civilians were killed in one of the Mosul strikes. Investigations into all three incidents are still underway.

An official US military estimate from earlier this month found that 352 civilians in total have been unintentionally killed since the campaign began - but rights groups have severely criticised the estimate as too low, accusing the US of not taking “sufficient precautions” to avoid civilian deaths.

Isis now holds onto just a fraction of the territory that was under its control at the height of the group’s powers in 2014.

Twin US-backed campaigns to oust fighters from their last urban strongholds - Raqqa in Syria and Mosul in Iraq - are underway, led by local forces on the ground and assisted by US military advisors and aerial campaigns.

The complex Syrian civil war has killed almost 500,000 people, the UN says, and is now in its seventh year.