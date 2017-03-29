The co-author of a controversial United Nations (UN) report that labelled Israel "an apartheid state" has defended the position, saying the term has been used by Israeli leaders themselves.

In an article for Middle East Eye, International law professor, Richard Falk said it "was clearly labelled as being the work of independent scholars, and did not necessarily reflect the views of the UN."

The former UN special investigator on human rights in the Palestinian territories, added: "In other words, it was not a UN report, nor had it been endorsed by the UN.

“How could it be ‘false and defamatory’ when its analysis amounted to no more or less than a scholarly interpretation of a legal concept and a presentation of Israeli practices?”

Professor Falk also pointed out that "apartheid" had been used by a number senior Israeli politicians to describe the situation with the Palestinian people, including the country's first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion.

He quoted a 1967 radio address from Mr Ben Gurion, when he said "Israel would soon become an apartheid state" if it did not "rid itself of the territories and their Arab population as soon as possible."

He also cited a former Israeli Attorney General Michael Ben-Yair, who said: “We established a apartheid regime in the occupied territories”.

His original report, which was commissioned by the UN, was condemned by Israel and its allies.

The US' ambassador to the UN, Nikky Haley said: “When someone issues a false and defamatory report in the name of the UN, it is appropriate that the person resign.”

UN secretary-general Antonio Gutteres also disowned it, saying it did not “represent the views of the secretary-general“ and was released ”without consultations with the UN Secretariat“.

He also accepted the resignation of the report's co-author and the UN under-secretary general, Rima Khalaf, who said she was pressured to withdraw it.

World news in pictures







29 show all World news in pictures























































1/29 27 March 2017 A Greenpeace activisit throws molasses on the Total logo at the French oil giant headquarters in La Defense district, western Paris to protest against a drilling project at the mouth of the Amazon where coral reef was discovered Getty Images

2/29 27 March 2017 Greenpeace activisits pour molasses in front of French oil giant Total Total headquarters Getty Images

3/29 27 March 2017 Kashmiri villagers watch the funeral procession of suspected rebel Shahbaz Shafi, also known as Rayees Kachroo, at Belov village in Pulwama, south of Srinagar. Two suspected rebels were killed during an ambush by Indian government forces. Several rebel groups have spent decades fighting Indian soldiers deployed in the disputed territory, demanding independence or a merger with Pakistan which also claims the Himalayan region in its entirety Getty Images

4/29 27 March 2017 Kashmiri villagers carry the body of suspected rebel Shahbaz Shafi, also known as Rayees Kachroo, at Belov village in Pulwama, south of Srinagar Getty Images

5/29 27 March 2017 Rescue workers carry victims after an avalanche hit a group of high school students and teachers climbing near a ski resort in Nasu town, north of Tokyo, Japan Reuters

6/29 27 March 2017 Supporter of South Korea's impeached ex-president Park Geun-Hye stand in front of a wall displayed with rose and pictures of Park outside the former leader's residence in Seoul Getty Images

7/29 27 March 2017 Police officers stand guard outside the residence of South Korea's impeached ex-president Park Geun-Hye in Seoul Getty Images

8/29 26 March 2017 French presidential election candidate for the En Marche movement Emmanuel Macron holds a child as he is greeted upon his arrival in Dzaoudzi, on the French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte, as part of a campaign trip Getty Images

9/29 26 March 2017 A member of the Libyan National Army (LNA) fires a machine gun mounted on the back of a Toyota pickup truck against jihadists in district of Suq al-Hut in the eastern coastal city of Benghazi Getty Images

10/29 26 March 2017 Opposition supporters rally against corruption in central Saint Petersburg Getty Images

11/29 26 March 2017 Opposition supporters with a cutout figure depicting Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev participate in an anti-corruption rally in central Saint Petersburg Getty Images

12/29 26 March 2017 Police officers detain a man during an unauthorised anti-corruption rally in central Moscow Getty Images

13/29 25 March 2017 People hold banners and flags during a demonstration against Erdogan dictatorship and in favour of democracy in Turkey, in Bern, Switzerland Reuters

14/29 24 March 2017 Local government have decided to rename the island's main airport after the Madeira-born footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. The official inauguration ceremony is due to take place on 29 March Getty Images

15/29 24 March 2017 Workers began the renaming works of the Madeira International Airport in Funchal, Madeira, Portugal. Local government have decided to rename the island's main airport after the Madeira-born footballer Cristiano Ronaldo Getty Images

16/29 24 March 2017 Turkish rescue workers and medics work next to the bodies of migrants laid out near an ambulance in Kusadasi, Turkey AP

17/29 23 March 2017 Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Maly Theatre Artistic Director Yuri Solomin talking ahead of the Last Sacrifice play at the Maly Theatre Getty Images

18/29 23 March 2017 The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated with the colours of the British flag to show solidarity with the victims of the recent attack in London, in Berlin, Germany Reuters

19/29 23 March 2017 US President Donald Trump sits in the drivers seat of a semi-truck as he welcomes truckers and CEOs to the White House in Washington, DC Getty Images

20/29 22 March 2017 James Harris Jackson is escorted out of a police precinct in New York. Police said Jackson, accused of fatally stabbing a black man in New York City, told investigators he travelled from Baltimore specifically to attack black people AP

21/29 20 March 2017 High-rise buildings are partly covered by heavy fog at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour AP

22/29 20 March 2017 Libyan fishermen rescue migrants from a sinking dinghy off the Libyan coastal town of Zawiyah, east of the capital, as they attempted to cross from the Mediterranean to Europe Getty Images

23/29 20 March 2017 Migrants wait to be rescued from a sinking dingey off the Libyan coastal town of Zawiyah, east of the capital Getty

24/29 19 March 2017 Lebanese activists from the Civilian motionless, and from various parties wave national flags during a protest against new high taxes in front of the Lebanese government palace in Beirut , Lebanon EPA

25/29 19 March 2017 People march to protest the regional Catalan government's push to break away from the rest of Spain, in Barcelona, Spain AP

26/29 19 March 2017 An activist lays half-naked with fake blood in a cage during a protest for animal rights, against the suffering and murdering of animals and against animal testing in Athens, Greece EPA

27/29 18 March 2017 Passengers wait at Orly airport southern terminal after a shooting incident near Paris, France Reuters

28/29 16 March 2017 Wearing Coyote masks and business suits and waving signs against Canada Goose and their use of fur, PETA members gather outside the New York Stock Exchange Getty Images

29/29 16 March 2017 View of the Tocqueville high school after a shooting has taken place injuring at least eight people, in Grasse, southern France Reuters

UN spokesperson Stephane Sujarric said at the time: “The Secretary-General cannot accept that an undersecretary general or any other senior UN official that reports to him would authorise the publication, under UN name, under the UN logo, without consulting the competent departments and even himself."

After the report's publication, Professor Falk was subsequently greeted with protests and disruptions at an event hosted by the London School of Economics (LSE) earlier this month. Antisemitic comments were reportedly made by members in the audience.

Two more lectures were then cancelled at both East London University and Middlesex University

Addressing the cancellations, Professor Falks wrote: “What is disturbing about my experience is not only the personal loss of opportunities to discuss my views on Palestine and bringing a sustainable peace to both peoples, but also the adverse institutional consequences of silencing discussion of controversial issues of wider public interest.

“My experience these past days, suggests that academic freedom in Britain has taken a fairly serious hit, and is definitely being tested in relation to the Israel/Palestine agenda.”

The academic went on to urge British institutions to fight against what he called “insidious pressures designed to produce dangerous silences”.