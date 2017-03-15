A UN agency has accused Israel of imposing an “apartheid regime” of racial discrimination on the Palestinian people, and said it was the first time a UN body had clearly made the charge.

Israel's Foreign Ministry spokesman likened the report, which was published by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) on Wednesday, to Der Sturmer—a Nazi propaganda publication that was strongly anti-Semitic.

The report concluded “Israel has established an apartheid regime that dominates the Palestinian people as a whole.” The accusation—often directed at Israel by its critics—is fiercely rejected by Israel.

Rima Khalaf, UN Under-Secretary General and ESCWA Executive Secretary, said the report was the “first of its type” from a UN body that “clearly and frankly concludes that Israel is a racist state that has established an apartheid system that persecutes the Palestinian people”.

ESCWA comprises 18 Arab states in Western Asia and aims to support economic and social development in member states, according to its website. The report was prepared at the request of member states, Ms Khalaf said.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York that the report was published without any prior consultation with the UN secretariat.

“The report as it stands does not reflect the views of the secretary-general (Antonio Guterres),” said Mr Dujarric, adding that the report itself notes that it reflects the views of the authors.

The United States, an ally of Israel, said it was outraged by the report.

“The United Nations secretariat was right to distance itself from this report, but it must go further and withdraw the report altogether,” the US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said in a statement.

The Israeli ministry spokesman, Emmanuel Nahshonâ, commenting on Twitter, also noted the report had not been endorsed by the UN secretary-general.

“The attempt to smear and falsely label the only true democracy in the Middle East by creating a false analogy is despicable and constitutes a blatant lie,” Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon said in a statement.

The report said it had established on the “basis of scholarly inquiry and overwhelming evidence, that Israel is guilty of the crime of apartheid.”

“However, only a ruling by an international tribunal in that sense would make such an assessment truly authoritative,” it added.

The report said the “strategic fragmentation of the Palestinian people” was the main method through which Israel imposes apartheid, with Palestinians divided into four groups oppressed through “distinct laws, policies and practices.”

It identified the four sets of Palestinians as: Palestinian citizens of Israel; Palestinians in East Jerusalem; Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip; and Palestinians living as refugees or in exile.

World news in pictures







35 show all World news in pictures



































































1/35 13 March 2017 US President Donald J. Trump holds up a note and drawing depicting him that was created by the child of Greg Knox of Ohio, during a meeting on healthcare in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC EPA

2/35 13 March 2017 Relatives hold up placards with pictures of victims as they gather in commemoration on the first anniversary of the March 13 terror attack at the former site of the bombing in central Ankara Getty Images

3/35 13 March 2017 Aaron Hernandez confers with his defence attorney Jose Baez, during his double murder trial in Boston AP

4/35 12 March 2017 People celebrate Holi festival at a temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, India Rex

5/35 12 March 2017 A Sadhu or Hindu holy man with his face smeared with powdered colours looks on during Holi festival celebrations at Sri Laxmi Narayan Temple in Amritsar, India EPA

6/35 5 March 2017 A member of the Tinstix of Dynamite aerobatics team flies in front of a wall of fire during the Australian International Airshow in Melbourne Getty Images

7/35 5 March 2017 A participant stretches on the beach before the start of an annual two-mile sea swimming competition in Colombo, Sri Lanka Reuters

8/35 5 March 2017 Participants jump into water during the annual two-mile sea swimming competition in Colombo, Sri Lanka Reuters

9/35 5 March 2017 Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko wave to bid farewell as they depart for Thailand from Phu Bai International Airport in the central city of Hue, Vietnam EPA

10/35 5 March 2017 Reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on display indoors at the International Defence Exhibition in Iraq (IQDEX) 2017 Getty Images

11/35 5 March 2017 A participant presents hisr vintage vehicle during the 59th International Vintage Car Rally Barcelona-Sitges, at plaza Sant Jaume in Barcelona, Spain. Some 50 vintage vehicles take part in the two-day long event, through the coastal line of Mediterranean Sea from Barcelona to Sitges EPA

12/35 5 March 2017 Participants present their vintage cars during the 59th International Vintage Car Rally Barcelona-Sitges, at plaza Sant Jaume in Barcelona, Spain EPA

13/35 5 March 2017 New York Governor Mario Cuomo looks around the 'Hall of Names' in the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem. The hall has portraits of some 600 individuals exterminated by the Nazis during the Holocaust of World War II EPA

14/35 5 March 2017 The Chinese police officers on self balancing police vehicles patrol in Tiananmen Square before the opening of the fifth Session of the 12th National People's Congress (NPC) outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China EPA

15/35 5 March 2017 A general view shows the opening session of the National People's Congress, China's legislature, in Beijing's Great Hall of the People Getty Images

16/35 5 March 2017 Hostesses jump as they pose for a picture during the opening of the National People's Congress in Beijing Getty Images

17/35 5 March 2017 A picture taken in the Iraqi capital Bahgdad shows rocket launchers on display indoors at the International Defence Exhibition in Iraq (IQDEX) 2017 Getty Images

18/35 5 March 2017 A Pakistani army helicopter flies past floodlights as it patrols over The Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore, ahead of the final cricket match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi Getty Images

19/35 5 March 2017 A Buddhist devotee dashes barefoot through flames during the Nagatoro Hi-Matsuri, or fire walking festival, to herald the coming of spring, at the Fudoji temple in Nagatoro town, Saitama prefecture Getty Images

20/35 5 March 2017 A resident inspects their personal house belongings after a moderate earthquake hit the Surigao city, southern Philippines Reuters

21/35 5 March 2017 People with portraits of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin gather outside his museum in his native town of Gori, some 80 kms outside Tbilisi, on the 64th anniversary of Stalin's death. While historians blame Stalin for the deaths of millions in purges, prison camps and forced collectivization, many in Russia still praise him for leading the Soviet Union to victory over Nazi Germany in World War I Getty Images

22/35 5 March 2017 Head of Ukraine's tax and customs service Roman Nasirov, who is under investigation over the suspected embezzlement and who according to several unconfirmed local media reports recently suffered a heart attack, lies inside the defendant's cage during a court hearing in Kiev, Ukraine Reuters

23/35 4 March 2017 Flag bearer Jesslyn Swirka rides her horse down Harrison Avenue in Leadville, Colorado at the start of the 68th annual Leadville Ski Joring weekend competition in Leadville, Colorado. Skijoring, which has its origins as a competitive sport in Scandinavia, has been adapted over the years to include a team made up of a rider and skier who must navigate jumps, slalom gates, and the spearing of rings for points. Leadville, with an elevation of 10,152 feet (3,094 m), the highest incorporated city in North America, has been hosting skijoring competitions since 1949 Getty Images

24/35 4 March 2017 A rider races down Harrison Avenue while a skier navigates the course during the 68th annual Leadville Ski Joring weekend competition in Leadville, Colorado Getty Images

25/35 4 March 2017 A demonstrator in opposition of US President Donald Trump sets a hat on fire during a 'People 4 Trump' rally in Berkeley, California Reuters

26/35 4 March 2017 A demonstrator in support of US President Donald Trump swings a stick towards a group of counter-protesters during a 'People 4 Trump' rally in Berkeley, California Reuters

27/35 4 March 2017 A bloodied supporter of US President Donald Trump is seen after a 'People 4 Trump' rally and counter-protest turned violent in Berkeley, California Reuters

28/35 4 March 2017 Women take part in a performance to protest against the disappearance of the 43 students of Ayotzinapa College Raul Isidro Burgos in Guerrero, in Mexico City, Mexico Reuters

29/35 4 March 2017 A woman looks on as she takes part in a performance to protest against the disappearance of the 43 students of Ayotzinapa College Raul Isidro Burgos in Guerrero, in Mexico City, Mexico Reuters

30/35 4 March 2017 An Iraqi special forces soldier fires at a drone operated by Islamic State militants Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq Reuters

31/35 4 March 2017 A man cries while carrying his daughter as he walks from Islamic State controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq Reuters

32/35 4 March 2017 Iraqi special forces soldiers walk in a street in Mosul, Iraq Reuters

33/35 4 March 2017 An Iraqi special forces soldier helps a family carry their child to cross from Islamic State controlled part of Mosul to Iraqi forces controlled part of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

34/35 4 March 2017 A man looks towards a Russian helicopter as it flies over ruins in the historic city of Palmyra, Syria Reuters

35/35 2 March 2017 Policemen and a passerby look at pictures of the ones killed due to alleged involvement in illegal drugs, during a protest against extra-judicial killings at an open area of a Roman Catholic Church in Paranaque city, metro Manila, Philippines Reuters

ESCWA hoped the report would inform further deliberations on the root causes of the problem in the United Nations, among member states, and in society, Ms Khalaf said at an event to launch the report at ESCWA's Beirut headquarters.

It was authored by Richard Falk, a former UN human rights investigator for the Palestinian territories, and Virginia Tilley, professor of political science at Southern Illinois University.

Before leaving his post as UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories in 2014, Falk said Israeli policies bore unacceptable characteristics of colonialism, apartheid and ethnic cleansing.

The United States accused him of being biased against Israel.

Reuters