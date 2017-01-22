Israel has approved the construction of 566 settler homes in east Jerusalem, officials have said.

The expansion of three different settlements was confirmed on Sunday by the Jerusalem Municipality just two days after US President Donald Trump, who has vowed support of the state, took office.

The planned permits had been previously held up until the end of former president Barack Obama's tenure, Meir Turgeman, Chair of the city hall's Planning and Building committee, told Israel Radio.

Mr Obama's administration has been highly critical of settlement expansion over the 1967 Green Line borders.

Israel annexed east Jerusalem during the 1967 Six Day War, in a move which has never been formally recognised by the international community.

Since the 1970s successive Israeli governments have encouraged large numbers of Jews to move onto the occupied land. The total settler population is now thought to be 550,000 stong.

Jerusalem is claimed by both Palestinians and Israelis as their capital.

More follows