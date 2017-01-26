Israeli defence minister warns IDF will stop at nothing to win in Gaza and Lebanon

Israel's defence minister has said the army will stop at nothing in future conflicts in Gaza or Lebanon.

"It doesn't matter where the next conflict breaks out, it has to be at full strength," Avigdor Lieberman told a conference at the Institute for National Security Studies.

"You recruit the entire army, the entire reserves; you go full strength until the end, until the other side yells 'gevalt' and raises a white flag. We don't stop in the middle."

"If a quarter of the [Gaza] Strip is needed, then we occupy a quarter of the Strip. If more, then more," he said, according to Haaretz.

The Israeli–Palestinian conflict intensifies







1/10 Medics evacuate a wounded man from the scene of an attack in Jerusalem. A Palestinian rammed a vehicle into a bus stop then got out and started stabbing people before he was shot dead AP

2/10 Israeli ZAKA emergency response members carry the body of an Israeli at the scene of a shooting attack in Jerusalem. A pair of Palestinian men boarded a bus in Jerusalem and began shooting and stabbing passengers, while another assailant rammed a car into a bus station before stabbing bystanders, in near-simultaneous attacks that escalated a month long wave of violence AP

4/10 Palestinians throw molotov cocktail during clashes with Israeli troops near Ramallah, West Bank. Recent days have seen a series of stabbing attacks in Israel and the West Bank that have wounded several Israelis AP

5/10 Women cry during the funeral of Palestinian teenager Ahmad Sharaka, 13, who was shot dead by Israeli forces during clashes at a checkpoint near Ramallah, at the family house in the Palestinian West Bank refugee camp of Jalazoun, Ramallah AP

6/10 A wounded Palestinian boy and his father hold hands at a hospital after their house was brought down by an Israeli air strike in Gaza Reuters

7/10 Palestinians look on after a protester is shot by Israelis soldiers during clashes at the Howara checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus EPA

8/10 A lawyer wearing his official robes kicks a tear gas canister back toward Israeli soldiers during a demonstration by scores of Palestinian lawyers called for by the Palestinian Bar Association in solidarity with protesters at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, near Ramallah, West Bank AP

9/10 Undercover Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian in Ramallah Reuters

10/10 Palestinian youth burn tyres during clashes with Israeli soldiers close to the Jewish settlement of Bet El, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, after Israel barred Palestinians from Jerusalem's Old City as tensions mounted following attacks that killed two Israelis and wounded a child

The defence minister attacked foreign intervention in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"I suggest, first of all, to the Europeans, the Americans and the Russians, not to touch the Israeli-Palestinians conflict," he said.

"Whoever wants to help solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict should first of all forget about the over-involvement of world powers, especially that of Europe, it's mostly disruptive."

Mr Lieberman also denied any change in Israel's settlement building policy since Donald Trump took up office as US President.

“There’s nothing new in this. We always built, including under the Obama administration,” he said, The Times of Israel reported.

He also called Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas an "illegitimate leader," adding: "There is no Palestinian Authority. There is Hamas in Gaza, Fatah in the West Bank."