Israel’s longest-running news programme has been shut down with just an hour's notice as Benjamin Netanyahu’s government moves to replace the country's public broadcaster.

Hundreds have protested over the closure for the state-run Israel Broadcasting Authority (IBA) amid allegations of attempts to exert political influence on the press.

Mabat LaHadashot, a prime-time news programme aired continuously since 1968, broadcast its last programme on Tuesday night after being abruptly cancelled.

Anchors held back tears while announcing the news, with staff gathering in the studio for an emotional rendition of the national anthem as the credits rolled.

“This comes sooner than we expected. We thought of parting a bit differently than this,” said presenter Michal Rabinovich.

Journalists described the closure as a “disgrace”, following months of political wrangling between Mr Netanyahu and finance minister Moshe Kahlon over the future of public broadcasting in Israel.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu meets Theresa May

Mr Netanyahu has said the IBA’s shutdown is necessary for planned reforms but reporters have accused him of clamping down on critical coverage and attempting to increase control.

Its replacement, the Israel Broadcasting Corporation (Kan), was stripped of a news division during negotiations, leaving a separate entity to broadcast current affairs and hundreds of reporters in limbo.

The launch has been postponed several times but is currently slated for Monday, when the IBA will be officially shut down.

Israel’s Knesset will vote on the issue on Wednesday following marathon meetings in parliament, which started on Monday and ran until 4am, then continued on Tuesday as a bill was prepared for its final reading.

MKs have been grappling for representation of different sectors of Israeli society, including Arabs, Orthodox communities and non-Hebrew speakers currently served by the IBA.

The law’s first reading was passed in May with just 32 votes in a Knesset plenum, as the opposition boycotted the vote.

Oren Hazan, an MK from Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party, announced plans for laws “ensuring the criminal accountability of journalists who fabricate stories”, amid unfavourable coverage of corruption investigations concerning the Prime Minister.

The Israeli–Palestinian conflict intensifies







10 show all The Israeli–Palestinian conflict intensifies

















1/10 Medics evacuate a wounded man from the scene of an attack in Jerusalem. A Palestinian rammed a vehicle into a bus stop then got out and started stabbing people before he was shot dead AP

2/10 Israeli ZAKA emergency response members carry the body of an Israeli at the scene of a shooting attack in Jerusalem. A pair of Palestinian men boarded a bus in Jerusalem and began shooting and stabbing passengers, while another assailant rammed a car into a bus station before stabbing bystanders, in near-simultaneous attacks that escalated a month long wave of violence AP

3/10 Getty Images

4/10 Palestinians throw molotov cocktail during clashes with Israeli troops near Ramallah, West Bank. Recent days have seen a series of stabbing attacks in Israel and the West Bank that have wounded several Israelis AP

5/10 Women cry during the funeral of Palestinian teenager Ahmad Sharaka, 13, who was shot dead by Israeli forces during clashes at a checkpoint near Ramallah, at the family house in the Palestinian West Bank refugee camp of Jalazoun, Ramallah AP

6/10 A wounded Palestinian boy and his father hold hands at a hospital after their house was brought down by an Israeli air strike in Gaza Reuters

7/10 Palestinians look on after a protester is shot by Israelis soldiers during clashes at the Howara checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus EPA

8/10 A lawyer wearing his official robes kicks a tear gas canister back toward Israeli soldiers during a demonstration by scores of Palestinian lawyers called for by the Palestinian Bar Association in solidarity with protesters at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, near Ramallah, West Bank AP

9/10 Undercover Israeli soldiers detain a Palestinian in Ramallah Reuters

10/10 Palestinian youth burn tyres during clashes with Israeli soldiers close to the Jewish settlement of Bet El, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, after Israel barred Palestinians from Jerusalem's Old City as tensions mounted following attacks that killed two Israelis and wounded a child

“It cannot be that journalists, reporters, researchers or any pisher can publish whatever they want,” he told the Knesset.

“And even if they are sued they publish an apology, but lives are ruined.”

One of the ongoing investigations into Mr Netanyahu concerns expensive “gifts” to his family, which could amount to graft or conflicts of interest, while a second probe dubbed “Case 2000” is over recorded discussions with an Israeli publisher to restrict the activities of a rival newspaper using legislation.

In its annual freedom of the press report, Freedom House downgraded Israel to “partly free” earlier this year, comparing Mr Netanyahu’s treatment of journalists to the US President.

“Like Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his spokespeople frequently insult and denounce members of the domestic media, and the Prime Minister rarely takes questions from reporters,” the watchdog said.

“In 2016, Netanyahu used his Facebook page to excoriate two high-profile investigative journalists, prompting several top reporters to sign a petition objecting to his conduct. He has also been accused of colluding with key media owners to shape favourable coverage.

“While Israel has historically enjoyed a vibrant and pluralistic media sector, these and other problems have caused press freedom in the country to decline in recent years."

Additional reporting by AP