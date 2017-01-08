Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the truck driver who ploughed into a crowd of soldiers in Jerusalem killing four and injuring at least 16 may have been a supporter of Isis.

Speaking from the scene at Armon HaNatziv in south Jerusalem, Mr Netanyahu said: "All signs point to the attacker being an Islamic State supporter.

“We know that we have here a series of attacks, and there could be a link between them, from France to Berlin, and now Jerusalem."

It came as police labelled the incident a "vehicular terror attack".

The four dead - three women and one man - were in their 20s, the Magen David Adom rescue service said.

A number of the victims were trapped under the vehicle, and at least two of the 16 injured were thought to be in a serious condition.

The driver was identified as a 28-year-old resident of the nearby Jabel Mukaber neighbourhood.

More follows.