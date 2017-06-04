As 50th anniversary of Six Day War dawns, peace in Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains as elusive as ever

“The Six Day War was one of the greatest victories in the history of Israel,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently said.

Israel’s swift surprise victory in the 1967 conflict with its Arab neighbours not only secured the young Jewish state’s survival: it cemented the country’s position as a regional power.

While Israelis and Palestinians are marking the 50th anniversary of the beginning of the war on Monday 5 June, they will do so in very different ways.

On Jerusalem Day (because of the Hebrew calendar, this year held on 24 May), Israelis celebrate what some see as the reunification of the city in the aftermath of the war, in which Israel annexed the east of the city and parts of the West Bank.

State-organised ceremonies and memorials are held, talks given in schools, and blue and white flags are paraded through Jerusalem’s streets.

This year, as almost always, some Palestinian residents of the city were evacuated by police after ultra-nationalist marches threatened to turn violent.

Israel’s bold territorial gains in 1967 have never been recognised by the Palestinians or the vast majority of the international community.

Israel: From independence to intifada







7 show all Israel: From independence to intifada











1/7 The proclamation of the state of Israel is read by David Ben-Gurion in Tel Aviv on 14 May 1948 © EPA

2/7 Sixty years on, an illuminated flag is shown in Tel Aviv this week © PA

3/7 Young Jews celebrate the proclamation of the state of Israel in 1948 © AFP/Getty Images

4/7 Palestinian children throw stones at a retreating Israeli tank during an incursion into the West Bank city of Jenin in August 2003 following a suicide bombing in Jerusalem © AP

5/7 How Israel's borders have changed - click image to enlarge © Independent Graphics

6/7 From 1948-50, the world's mostcelebrated war photographer Robert Capa captured extraordinary imagesof Israel's pioneering settlers. Here, Turkish immigrants arrive in Haifa © Robert Capa/Getty Images Robert Capa/Magnum

7/7 The Negba kibbutz, where the walls have been damaged by shells fired during the Israeli-Arab war © Robert Capa/Getty Images Robert Capa/Magnum

For those in the West Bank and Gaza, the Arab-Israeli war is viewed as the ‘naksa’, or setback, the second worst event to befall Palestinians apart from the creation of Israel in 1948 (the nakba).

There has long been a vocal Israeli community which says the occupation harms Israel’s claim to legitimate statehood, and damages the chances of reaching peace with the Palestinian leadership.

On the 50th anniversary milestone, more than ever are beginning to question whether the struggle to control occupied Palestinian territory is worth it.

“Israel should grieve what happened to it since that awful summer of 1967, the summer when it won a war and lost almost everything,” wrote Gideon Levy, a columnist for left-wing Haaretz newspaper. “It is stronger (and) richer than in 1967. But also corrupt and rotten as only an occupier can be.”

US President Donald Trump reiterated on his visit to the region last month his sincere desire to broker a peace deal in the intractable conflict.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) is still officially in favour of a two state solution. But the growing Israeli presence over the 1967 Green Line in the form of settlements - now home to thousands of Jewish families - means the likelihood of such a resolution is fading, if it is not already impossible.