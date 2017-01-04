An Israeli soldier who shot and killed an immobilised Palestinian assailant as he lay on the ground has been convicted of manslaughter.

The incident in Hebron last year in which attacker Abd Fatah al-Sharif was shot and wounded after attempting to stab an Israeli soldier, then shot in the head by Sergeant Elor Azaria as he lay on the ground, was captured on video and widely shared by human rights activists.

The controversial trial has dragged on for months, centering as it does on Sgt Azaria’s mental state at the time - and the extent to which the judges found him to be acting out of self-defence or revenge.

Sgt Azaria was “aware” that his actions in shooting the wounded Palestinian assailant would result in loss of life, Justice Maya Heller said, and that “the terrorist did not pose a threat,” in a damning verdict.

The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) medic, now 20, did not act in accordance with army protocol, the three-judge panel found, and the claim that he felt threatened during the incident was not justified.

Manslaughter carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years under Israeli law. Sgt Azaria will be sentenced on a later date and can appeal both the conviction and sentence to the Military Appeals Court.

He is the first IDF soldier to be convicted of the charge in 12 years.

More follows