John Kerry has delivered his most impassioned speech on the Israel-Palestinian crisis - saying Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is the most right-wing in Israeli history, with an agenda driven by extreme elements.

Insisting that a two-state solution is the only way to achieve peace in Middle East, Mr Kerry said that Israel would never secure peace with Arab countries, if it opted for the one-state option.

“If the choice is one state, Israel can either be Jewish or Democratic,” he said, speaking at the State Department in Washington. “It cannot be both.”

Secretary of State John Kerry speaks about Israeli-Palestinian policy (AP)

Mr Kerry’s speech represented the final effort by the Obama administration to try and shape things in the Middle East, after President-elect Donald Trump assumes office on January 20.

Last week, the US outraged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by permitting the UN Security Council to rebuke Israel over the building of Jewish settlements in Palestinian territories. It did so, by abstaining from the vote, rather than using its veto, as it has repeatedly in the past to protect Israel.

Mr Netanyahu and Mr Trump combined in criticising the decision. But Mr Kerry said it had been obliged to stand up for something important. He said the “settler agenda is defining the future of Israel”.

