Four BBC workers and their Afghan driver were caught up in the suicide bombing outside the Germany embassy in Kabul, the corporation has said.

The driver, a father in his late thirties who had worked for the BBC for more than four years, was killed in the attack. Four journalists were injured, though their wounds were not believed to be life-threatening, the BBC said in a statement.

The attack killed at least 80 people and injured more than 350. No group has yet claimed responsibility, but the Taliban has denied involvement.

At least one journalist working for local Tolo news agency was killed, as well as a security guard at the German embassy. Several German and Japanese nationals were injured in the blast, the countries' respective security services said.

A wave of recent violence across the country has been claimed by either the Taliban or Isis. Before Wednesday, a total of 220 people had been killed in extremist incidents in Kabul since April 2015. A further 135 soldiers were killed in a Taliban offensive on an army training compound in the north of the country last month.

