Several people have been killed after police opened fire on protesters, who were calling for better security measures in the wake of a massive suicide bombing, in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

The demonstration, which began early on Friday, turned violent as it reached the gates of the Presidential Palace.

Thousands of people chanted slogans calling for the resignation of the government, as well as “death to the Taliban” and “death to Haqqani”, the wing of the insurgency believed by intelligence services to be responsible for Wednesday’s attack.

A number of protestors have been seriously injured/killed as govt forces open fire on protestors in #Kabul, video by @sharif_ahmadi8 pic.twitter.com/eMC5XHkb7X — Qudratullah Rajavi (@Qodratollah) June 2, 2017

The security forces used riot gear and water cannons before firing live rounds into the air to try to dissuade the angry crowd from storming the grounds of the palace.

Kabul police chief General Hassan Shah Frogh said his officers were left with no choice when they realised some of the protesters were carrying weapons. They fired at police, wounding four officers, he added.

Initial reports of the number of dead vary: the public health ministry said four had died, but one local hospital said at least six people had been killed.

Many in Afghanistan are losing patience with the weak and divided government of President Ashraf Ghani, which they say is not doing enough to protect the people from militant violence.

Protesters demand better security in Kabul







10 show all Protesters demand better security in Kabul

















1/10 A woman tries to stop police from firing on protesters during a demonstration in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, June 2, 2017. Hundreds of demonstrators demanded better security in the Afghan capital in the wake of a powerful truck bomb attack that killed scores of people. AP

2/10 Afghan security officials use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators as they protest against a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, 02 June 2017. At least 90 people were killed and more than 350 wounded in a suicide bomb attack near the foreign embassies in Kabul on 31 May. AP

3/10 A policeman rests during a demonstration in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, June 2, 2017. Hundreds of demonstrators demanded better security in the Afghan capital in the wake of a powerful truck bomb attack that killed scores of people. AP

4/10 Protesters shout anti government slogans during a demonstration to protest against the lack of security in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Jun 2, 2017. Some 500 people are demonstrating in Kabul for better security in the Afghan capital in the wake of a powerful truck bomb attack that killed 90 people. AP

5/10 Police forces run as protesters throw stones during a demonstration in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, June 2, 2017. Hundreds of demonstrators demanded better security in the Afghan capital in the wake of a powerful truck bomb attack that killed scores of people. AP

6/10 Protesters shout anti government slogans during a demonstration to protest against the lack of security in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Jun 2, 2017. Some 500 people are demonstrating in Kabul for better security in the Afghan capital in the wake of a powerful truck bomb attack that killed 90 people. AP

7/10 Protesters throw stones toward security forces during a demonstration in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, June 2, 2017. Hundreds of demonstrators demanded better security in the Afghan capital in the wake of a powerful truck bomb attack that killed scores of people. ( AP

8/10 Police forces run as protesters throw stones during a demonstration in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, June 2, 2017. Hundreds of demonstrators demanded better security in the Afghan capital in the wake of a powerful truck bomb attack that killed scores of people. AP

9/10 Protesters throw stones toward security forces during a demonstration in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, June 2, 2017. Hundreds of demonstrators demanded better security in the Afghan capital in the wake of a powerful truck bomb attack that killed scores of people. AP

10/10 A boy walks past protesters during a demonstration in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, June 2, 2017. Hundreds of demonstrators demanded better security in the Afghan capital in the wake of a powerful truck bomb attack that killed scores of people. AP

“For God’s sake, what is happening to this country?,” Ghulam Sakhi, a shoemaker whose shop is close to the site of the blast, said to Reuters on Thursday.

“People leave home to fetch a loaf of bread for their children and later that evening, their dead body is sent back to the family.”

Extremist attacks by the Taliban and Isis targeting both civilians and the military around the country have increased since international troops withdrew from Afghanistan in 2014.

Hundreds have died in the violence. The Taliban are now in control of approximately 40 per cent of the country, although they hold no cities.

Wednesday’s massive suicide truck bombing near the German embassy and near the Presidential Palace was one of the deadliest attacks to hit the capital in recent years, killing 90 and wounding more than 400.