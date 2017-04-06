Man hailed by Donald Trump as an 'excellent journalist' labels Syrian chemical attack a 'false flag' operation

A US conspiracy theorist dubbed an “excellent journalist” by Donald Trump has claimed the Syrian gas attack was a “false flag” operation by “deep state agents”.

Mike Cernovich tweeted that the gas attack which killed up to 100 people in Idlib in Syria on Tuesday was perpetrated by secret Western agents who were trying to provoke sympathy so the US would be dragged into a war against Bashar al-Assad.

He also accused the “fake news media” of spreading the lie – despite victims taken over the border to Turkey for treatment blaming the Assad government for the atrocity. Some of them later died of their injuries.

According to a post-mortem carried out by Turkish authorities, the victims died of injuries as a result of exposure to chemical weapons which are banned by the UN.

Experts say the most likely chemical used would be Sarin gas, which was also used in an attack on the rebel-controlled town of Ghouta near Damascus in 2013 that killed at least 280 people and provoked an international outcry.

But Mr Cernovich, who is best known for falsely accusing a New York pizza restaurant of imprisoning children for Democrat party figures to sexually abuse, said there was no way Assad would risk a gas attack on his own people when he had already won the war.

He claimed the Syrian regime had already defeated Isis, who he said the media referred to a “moderate rebels”. He conflates them with other groups operating in Syria such as Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, al-Qaeda and more secular groups such as the Free Syrian Army who are continuing the fight in the six-year Syrian Civil War.

He claims Russia backs Assad and Mr Trump is “neutral” but does not want to drag the US into another Middle Eastern war so it would be illogical for Assad to use gas against his enemies.

He said: “The Syrian gas attack was done by deep state agents. The fake news media (which works for them) wants you to ignore basic logic and 101 level game theory and strategic thinking to reach an illogical conclusion”.

Allegations of "deep state agents" plotting behind the scenes have been used frequently by conspiracy theorists to back up their claim that the government is secretly controlled by a cabal of unelected officials who manipulate the US public and their elected representatives.

Although the concept has largely remained on the fringes of political discourse – most notably surrounding conspiracies about the death of President John F Kennedy in 1963 – it has recently been propelled into the mainstream by Mr Trump's support base.

In Pictures: The crisis unfolding in Syria







1/30 A Syrian family arrives at a checkpoint, manned by pro-government forces, at the al-Hawoz street roundabout, after leaving Aleppo's eastern neighbourhoods Getty

2/30 A Syrian woman, fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, reacts as she stands with her children in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood, after regime troops retook the area from rebel fighters Getty

3/30 Syrian pro-regime fighters, gesture as they drive past resident fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood Getty

4/30 Syrian rebels withdrew from six more neighbourhoods in their one-time bastion of east Aleppo in the face of advancing government troops, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Getty

5/30 Syrian rebels withdrew from six more neighbourhoods in their one-time bastion of east Aleppo in the face of advancing government troops, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Getty

6/30 Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, arrive in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood , after regime troops retook the area from rebel fighters Getty

7/30 Syrian pro-regime fighters, gesture as they drive past residents fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood Getty

8/30 Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, arrive in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood, after regime troops retook the area from rebel fighters Getty

9/30 Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood, arrive in Aleppo's Fardos neighbourhood Getty

10/30 A Syrian pro-regime fighter speaks with a child, as residents flee violence in the restive Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood. Syrian rebels withdrew from six more neighbourhoods in their one-time bastion of east Aleppo in the face of advancing government troops AFP/Getty Images

11/30 Smoke rises as seen from a governement-held area of Aleppo, Syria Reuters

12/30 Syrian soldiers targeting rebels-held areas in the eastern neighborhoods in Aleppo, Syria. According to media reports, the army is now holding on 99 percent of Aleppoís eastern neighborhoods EPA

13/30 Syrian pro-government forces patrol Aleppo's eastern al-Salihin neighbourhood after troops retook the area from rebel fighters Getty

14/30 Syrian soldiers rest following the battle at al-Sheik Saeed neighborhood in Aleppo, Syria EPA

15/30 A Syrian pro-government fighter walking past closed shops in the Bab al-Nasr district of Aleppo's Old City. Once renowned for its bustling souks, grand citadel and historic gates, Aleppo's Old City has been rendered virtually unrecognisable by some of the worst violence of Syria's war Getty

16/30 The crucial battle for Aleppo entered its 'final phase' after Syrian rebels retreated into a small pocket of their former bastion in the face of new army advances. The retreat leaves opposition fighters confined to just a handful of neighbourhoods in southeast Aleppo, the largest of them Sukkari and Mashhad Getty

17/30 Syrian civilans arrive at a checkpoint, manned by pro-government forces, at the al-Hawoz street roundabout, after leaving Aleppo's eastern neighbourhoods. Syria's government has retaken at least 85 percent of east Aleppo, which fell to rebels in 2012, since beginning its operation Getty

18/30 Syrian civilians flee the Sukkari neighbourhood towards safer rebel-held areas in southeastern Aleppo Getty

19/30 Syrians celebrate in the government-held Mogambo neighbourhood of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, after rebel fighters retreated into a small pocket of their former bastion in the face of new army advances Getty

20/30 Syrians celebrate in the government-held Mogambo neighbourhood of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, after rebel fighters retreated into a small pocket of their former bastion in the face of new army advances. The fall of Aleppo would be the worst rebel defeat since Syria's conflict began in 2011, and leave the government in control of the country's five major cities Getty

21/30 A Syrian refugee camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA wire

22/30 Syrian refugee Aliya inside the tent where she lives with her husband and ten children in a camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA wire

23/30 Syrian refugee women and children outside the entrance to their tents in the refugee camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA Wire

24/30 A Syrian refugee camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA wire

25/30 A Syrian refugee camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA Wire

26/30 A Syrian refugee woman outside the entrance to the tent where her family live, in the refugee camp in the Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, close to the Syrian border PA wire

27/30 A vehicle drives past a mosque at night in Idlib, Syria. Picture taken with a long exposure Reuters

28/30 Damaged buildings stand in the rebel-controlled town of Binnish in Idlib province, Syria Reuters

29/30 The night sky is seen through damaged windows in the rebel-controlled town of Binnish in Idlib province, Syria Reuters

30/30 Damaged buildings stand in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan in Idlib province, Syria Reuters

In 2013, Assad crossed a “red line” set by Barack Obama on chemical weapons but the West failed to act as a collective, with a vote for military action falling short in the UK parliament.

The West has now effectively dropped its demand for regime change in an attempt to negotiate peace.

As an unnamed Syrian minister told The Independent on Thursday: “Silence means approval”.