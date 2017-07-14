The Iraqi government has said it investigating a graphic video which appears to show its forces throwing Isis militants being thrown over a cliff and then shot.

The footage which has been shared online, shows uniformed men dragging a bloodied, unarmed man to the edge of a cliff and throwing him over.

After he lands on another body around 30ft below, he is shot numerous times.

The clip was shared on the Mosul Eye Twitter account, which was set up by an independent historian who regularly posts information about fighting in northern Iraqi city.

Brigadier General Yahya Rasool, spokesperson for the Joint Operations Command said they were "keenly observing and following what is being published in social media outlets about the conduct of a number of our soldiers, or those who are wearing uniforms."

He added: "We are following this affair very closely, and all the leadership of Iraqi forces and military are keen to know the details of this matter... If there’s any violation of human rights from any force – counterterrorism forces, police, army, they will be held accountable militarily and we will be really severe.”

He did not confirm the clip's authenticity.

Instead, he said: "Don’t forget that those who would like to reduce the joy and the confidence we have found from this victory, maybe these videos are being fabricated."

But he added that they would "look into this matter very carefully and we will hold anybody who committed that act severely.”

However, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has verified the location of the video using satellite imagery, according to BBC.

Iraq PM Haider al-Abadi hails 'big victory' in Mosul

A recent report by the organisation alleged numerous human rights abuses by Iraqi forces, which it accused of “beating and unlawfully killing men and boys fleeing Mosul.”

Four witnesses told the activist group that they had also executed unarmed men.

Another witness claimed that three Emergency Response Division and Iraqi Force (ISF) members told him they were executing unarmed men thought to be part of Isis, rather than detaining them - a breech of international law.

Two other witnesses recounted an incident in which Iraqi uniformed soldiers picked at least six men and boys out of a crowd of civilians at a checkpoint and assaulted them before driving them away.

One said: “I have heard of countless abuses and executions in this battle. But what’s changed is that in this final phase fighters are no longer hiding what they are doing and are comfortable allowing us to witness the abuses first-hand.”

In pictures: Mosul offensive







36 show all In pictures: Mosul offensive





































































1/36 Iraqi federal police members and civilians celebrate in the Old City of Mosul on 9 July 2017 after the government's announcement of the "liberation" of the embattled city. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said he was in "liberated" Mosul to congratulate "the heroic fighters and the Iraqi people on the achievement of the major victory" AFP/Getty Images

2/36 A picture taken on 9 July 2017, shows a general view of the destruction in Mosul's Old City. Iraq will announce imminently a final victory in the nearly nine-month offensive to retake Mosul from jihadists, a US general said Saturday, as celebrations broke out among police forces in the city. AFP/Getty Images

3/36 Members of the Iraqi federal police raise the victory gesture as they ride on a humvee while advancing through the Old City of Mosul on 28 June 2017, as the offensive continues to retake the last district held by Islamic State (IS) group fighters. AFP/Getty Images

4/36 Smoke billows as Iraqi forces advance through the Old City of Mosul on 26 June 2017, during the ongoing offensive to retake the last district held by the Islamic State (IS) group. AFP/Getty Images

5/36 An Iraqi man wearing the green scarf of the Shi'ite faith kisses an Iraqi Army soldier on safely reaching the Iraqi forces position as Iraqi civilians flee the Old City of west Mosul where heavy fighting continues on 23 June 2017. Iraqi forces continue to encounter stiff resistance with improvised explosive devices, car bombs, heavy mortar fire and snipers hampering their advance. Getty Images

6/36 A picture taken from the inside of an Iraqi forces armoured vehicle shows residents walking through a damaged street as troops advance towards Mosul's Old City on 18 June 2017, during the ongoing offensive to retake the last district still held by the Islamic State (IS) group. Military commanders told AFP the assault had begun at dawn after overnight air strikes by the US-led coalition backing Iraqi forces. They said the jihadists were putting up fierce resistance. AFP/Getty Images

7/36 Iraqi Army soldiers advance in a destroyed street after an Iraqi forces airstrike targeted an Islamic State sniper position 17 June 2017 in al-Shifa, the last district of west Mosul under Islamic State control. IS snipers, as well as car and suicide bomb attacks continue to hinder the Iraqi forces efforts to retake the final district. A series of airstrikes by Iraqi helicopter gunships attempted to hit multiple Islamic State sniper positions in al-Shifa. Getty Images

8/36 An Iraqi soldier frisks a displaced Iraqi man at a temporary camp in the compound of the closed Nineveh International Hotel in Mosul on 16 June 2017 which was recovered by Iraqi troops from Islamic State group fighters earlier in the year. A screening centre set up in the compound's fairgrounds sees a constant stream of Iraqis fleeing the battle for Mosul, awaiting their turn to be checked by the Iraqi forces who are searching for suspected Islamic State (IS) group members. The small fairground lies at the end of a pontoon bridge across the Tigris recently opened to civilians that is the only physical link between the two banks of the river. AFP/Getty Images

9/36 Iraqis staying at the al-Khazir camp swim in a river near the camp for internally displaced people, located between Arbil and Mosul on 11 June 2017. AFP/Getty Images

10/36 Iraqi government forces drive on a road leading to Tal Afar on 9 June 2017, during ongoing battles to retake the city from Islamic State (IS) group fighters. AFP/Getty Images

11/36 An Iraqi policeman carries a poster bearing an image of Mosul's iconic leaning minaret, known as the "Hadba" (Hunchback), on 22 June 2017. AFP/Getty Images

12/36 Iraqis stand in line to receive food aid in western Mosul's Zanjili neighbourhood on 7 June 2017, during ongoing battles as Iraqi forces try to retake the city from Islamic State (IS) group fighters. Living conditions in Mosul have again deteriorated since the start of the Iraqi government's offensive on the city in October in which they retook a large part of the west of the city. AFP/Getty Images

13/36 Displaced Iraqis carry lightbulbs and sacks as they evacuate from western Mosul's Zanjili neighbourhood as government forces advance in the area during their ongoing battle against Islamic State (IS) group fighters on 13 May 2017 AFP/Getty Images

14/36 A member of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) flashes the victory gesture as he patrols in western Mosul's al-Islah al-Zaraye neighbourhood on 13 May 2017 AFP/Getty Images

15/36 Iraqi army soldiers from the 9th armoured division on a truck flash the sign of victory as they drive back from Mosul to the town of Qaraqosh (also known as Hamdaniya) Getty

16/36 Members of Iraqi forces flash the sign of victory on their vehicle as they advance towards Hammam al-Alil area south of Mosul Getty

17/36 A member of Iraqi security forces gestures in Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

18/36 Iraqi children, one flashing the sign of victory, greet Iraqi army's soldiers from the 9th armoured division in the area of Ali Rash, adjacent to the eastern Al-Intissar neighbourhood of Mosul Getty

19/36 Peshmerga forces look at a tunnel used by Islamic State militants near the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul, during an operation to attack Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq Reuters

20/36 An Iraqi soldier takes a photograph with his phone as his comrade stands next to a detained man, whom the Iraqi army soldiers accused of being an Islamic State fighter, who was fleeing with his family in the Intisar disrict of eastern Mosul, Iraq Reuters

21/36 Iranian Kurdish female members of the Freedom Party of Kurdistan (PAK) hold a position in an area near the town of Bashiqa, some 25 kilometres north east of Mosul Getty

22/36 Iraqi families, who fled their homes in Hamam al-Alil, gather on the outskirts of their town Getty

23/36 Displaced people walk past a checkpoint near Qayara, south of Mosul, Iraq AP

24/36 Iraqi families who were displaced by the ongoing operation by Iraqi forces against jihadists of the Islamic State group to retake the city of Mosul, are seen gathering in an area near Qayyarah

25/36 A boy who just fled Abu Jarbuah village is seen with his family at a Kurdish Peshmerga position between two front lines near Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

26/36 An Iraqi child eats a pomegranate upon the arrival of Iraqi forces in the village of Umm Mahahir, south of Mosul Getty

27/36 People who just fled Abu Jarbuah village sit as they eat at a Kurdish Peshmerga position between two front lines near Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq Reuters

28/36 A couple who just fled Abu Jarbuah village are escorted by Kurdish Peshmerga soldiers Reuters

29/36 Women carry a boy over a wall as civilians flee their houses in the village of Tob Zawa, Iraq AP

30/36 An Iraqi soldier and a civilian ride a motorbike as smoke rises behind them, on the road between Qayyarah and Mosul Getty

31/36 A member of Iraqi forces, wearing a skull mask, waits at a checkpoint for people fleeing the main hub city of Mosul Getty

32/36 An Iraqi soldier sits at a checkpoint in an area near Qayyarah Getty

33/36 Iraqi men prepare food portions for Iraqi forces deployed in areas south of Mosul Getty

34/36 Iraqi forces celebrate upon the arrival of vehicles bringing food to them Getty

35/36 Iraqi childen smoke cigarettes upon the arrival of Iraqi forces in the village of Umm Mahahir, south of Mosul Getty

36/36 A member of Iraqi forces distributes drinks to children in the village of Umm Mahahir, south of Mosul Getty

An article published by a Swedish news outlet dated over three weeks before the victory, and written by a Swedish journalist who was on the frontline, states a Federal Police Officer had said he decapitated at least 50 men with knives.

HRW have documented Iraqi forces detaining thousands of men in inhumane conditions; of torture under the pretext of Isis screening, and in some cases even extrajudicial killings.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi formally declared victory over Isis in Mosul on Monday after nine months of hard fighting. He said the triumph marks the “collapse” of the self-proclaimed caliphate.